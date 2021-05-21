Costa Rica’s newest canton launches tourism strategy

Coinciding with the fourth anniversary its creation, the Costa Rican canton of Río Cuarto this week launched a promotional strategy to attract local and foreign tourists.

The Río Cuarto, todo por descubrir (Río Cuarto, everything to be discovered) brand advertises the canton’s natural attractions.

“The launch of the canton brand is a historic event. We have done a job full of enthusiasm, always seeking excellence with the aim of positioning the name of Río Cuarto throughout the national territory and in the world, so that people know where we are, that they know our wonders: the beautiful waterfalls, the lagoons , the flora and fauna,” said José Miguel Jiménez, mayor of the canton.

President Carlos Alvarado called Río Cuarto a region “of enormous scenic wealth” that makes visitors “wonder why no one told you before that it was there.”

Río Cuarto, located north of Poás Volcano, is Costa Rica’s 82nd canton. It was created in 2017, separating from Grecia due to its isolation and difficulty in accessing essential services.

Its tourists attractions include: