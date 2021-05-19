  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Mega Millions is doing it again – offering a jackpot worth $515 million!

May 19, 2021

()

Here is how you could win it from Costa Rica!

The American lottery Mega Millions is doing it again. In Friday’s draw, the Mega Millions lottery’s jackpot is worth $515 million USD. By participating in this draw, players get a chance to win an astronomical lottery prize.

Anyone lucky enough to win this incredible jackpot would become one of the richest people in the world overnight. If you’re wondering how you could possibly win such a fortune without traveling to the United States to buy tickets, you’ll be amazed to know that you can purchase official Mega Millions lottery tickets online at theLotter.com.

TheLotter spokesperson, Adrian Cooremans, explains that when you order official American lottery tickets on the site, “theLotter’s local agents in the US will buy them on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee, and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as no commissions are taken from winning tickets.”

This can probably explain why plenty of Costa Ricans are already using the online ticket purchasing services of theLotter.com to buy official tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball, and more than 45 other lotteries from around the globe.

Here’s how you could win a $515 million jackpot from the comfort of your home in Costa Rica:

  1. Sign up at com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.
  2. Select the Mega Millions lottery.
  3. Fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers.
  4. Indicate how many lines you want to play.
  5. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re set to participate in the upcoming draw.

Playing the world’s biggest lotteries at theLotter is simple, safe, and secure. Players everywhere are impressed by how easy it is to purchase official lottery tickets online.

More than 6 million lucky players from all over the world have won over $100 million in combined prizes by using the ticket-purchasing services of theLotter. The site’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman who was still in employment to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prize.

It has been more than three months since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won but there’s a chance it will be won in the upcoming draw, this Friday night. Mega Millions offers a staggering jackpot of nine figures: $515,000,000 USD, and you could be in a chance to win it from Costa Rica!

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from the comfort of your home in Costa Rica, please visit theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly.

 Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

Related posts:

  1. Powerball’s $184 million jackpot could be won from Costa Rica this Wednesday! Will it be you?
  2. The most beautiful things about Costa Rica
  3. What Are The Best Places in Costa Rica To Visit in 2021?

You may be interested

Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients
Costa Rica
6336 views
Costa Rica
6336 views

Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 19, 2021

Since July 2020, the Health Ministry has worked alongside the country's Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) and the National Statistics Institute…

Hurricanes and Covid heap misery on Central America
Honduras
4 views
Honduras
4 views

Hurricanes and Covid heap misery on Central America

Edgar CALDERÓN with Noé LEIVA / AFP - May 19, 2021

El Progreso, Honduras -- Orlando Chavez tucks into his lunch of five corn tortillas and a piece of cheese but…

Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for May 2021 (updated)
Costa Rica
62 views
Costa Rica
62 views

Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for May 2021 (updated)

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 19, 2021

The Costa Rican government continues to adjust driving restrictions in response to an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Below…

LATEST NEWS

Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients

 - May 19, 2021
A man and his dog look at a flooded area in El Progreso, in the Honduran department of Yoro, on November 18, 2020 after the passage of Hurricane Iota.
Honduras

Hurricanes and Covid heap misery on Central America

 - May 19, 2021
Route 27 San José-Puntarenas
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for May 2021 (updated)

 - May 19, 2021
Weird news: A Costa Rica ambulance
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s deadliest day: 48 new deaths related to Covid-19

 - May 19, 2021
Victoria Hernández, President Carlos Alvarado and Sigifredo Pérez speak at the coronavirus press conference on August 26, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica changes Covid-19 testing, vaccinations and measures

 - May 19, 2021
Traffic checks during the COVID-19 pandemic
Costa Rica

Costa Rica enacts vehicular restriction as hospitalizations spike

 - May 18, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 290,920
  • Deaths: 3,673
  • Recovered: 225,158
The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate