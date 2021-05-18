Help wanted: Costa Rica job fair aims to fill 6,500 positions

As of Monday and until Friday, May 28, more than 50 multinational companies will offer 6,500 jobs in Costa Rica as part of the JobLink multilingual talent fair.

The virtual event is being organized by the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE).

The most-common available positions are: Customer service; technical support; engineering; finance; production and manufacturing; accounting; software development; and administration/business.

Those interested in participating in JobLink must be over 18 years of age and possess a Costa Rican identity or residence card.

As a multilingual fair, the main requirement for applicants is the command of a second language beyond Spanish. English, Portuguese and French have the highest demand.

Job details, and information about registering and applying can be found at: www.joblink.cr.

The companies participating in JobLink 2021 are: Abbott, Accenture, Acuity Knowledge Partners, Align Technology, Allyis, Amazon Finance, Auxis, Baxter, Bimbo Global Services, Bosch, British American Tobacco, Cargill, Citi Business Services, Client Services Incorporated, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Concentrix, CSS Corp, Dell Technologies, Dole Shared Services, DXC Technology, Equifax, Evonik, Experian, GEP, GFT, Hangar Worldwide, Health Prime, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hologic, HP, IBM, Johnson Controls, Kareo, Kimberly Clark, Lion Resources, LSEG, Mobilize.Net, Neustar, NI, Prodigious, Roche, Smile Direct Club, Smith & Nephew, Snap Finance, Stryker, Sykes, Syniverse Technologies, System Crew, TE Connectivity, Tech Data, Tek Experts, Teleperformance, TradeStation Global Services, Voiance, Western Union and World Fuel Services.

More information about the virtual fair is available via CINDE.

Unemployment in Costa Rica was 18.7% in the moving quarter from January to March 2021, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Inec). Compared to the same quarter of last year, unemployment in Costa Rica has increased by 6.2 percentage points.