Hilton announces opening of giant hotel in San José, Costa Rica

Hilton this week announced the opening of its new hotel in La Sabana, San José, inside Costa Rica’s tallest building.

The 131-room hotel is located inside the Leumi Business Center, which towers over Costa Rica’s capital with its 38 stories.

“Hilton San Jose La Sabana is a first-class hotel that offers guests breath-taking views of the La Sabana Metropolitan Park and the lush green mountains of the capital as well as an impressive array of amenities,” said Sandor Tupi, CEO of Elite Hotels & Resorts, in a press release from Hilton.

“Costa Rica is one of the world’s most sought-after destinations, and we are thrilled to leverage our long-standing relationship with Hilton to help guests create memorable vacation experiences with high-quality service at a truly remarkable property.”

According to the company, the Hilton hotel features locally sourced artwork, an 18th-floor lobby and restaurant, a sauna and indoor pool.

The building’s location provides “easy access to the scenic walking, running and biking paths at La Sabana Metropolitan Park,” Hilton says.

La Sabana, Costa Rica’s largest metropolitan park, was built on the site of the country’s first international airport. It’s home to the National Stadium, the Museum of Costa Rican Art and recreational sports facilities.

The park is surrounded by the headquarters of several public institutions, to which the Hilton is catering through its meeting and events space that can accommodate 200 people.

To celebrate the opening, Hilton says it will gift 1,000 bonus rewards points for anyone who makes a reservation there through October 31, when booking directly with the hotel chain.

The cheapest one-night stay at the new Hilton La Sabana costs $116, per the company’s booking portal.