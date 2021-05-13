  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica balancing economy and full hospitals, President says

May 12, 2021
Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado speaks in a video address to the country.

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado speaks in a video address to the country. (Screenshot.)

President Carlos Alvarado said Costa Rica is trying to balance economic activity with population health, even as the country’s public-health system has become saturated with Covid-19 patients.

“I understand what is happening in the hospitals and I understand what’s happening with employment,” said President Alvarado, speaking on Teletica Radio.

“It is not an easily dilemma, the one in which we live.”

The Tico leader said that while other countries have the “luxury” of subsidizing economic shutdowns, Costa Rica can no longer afford the “Bono Proteger” that had provided some economic relief earlier in the pandemic.

“Protecting the greatest number of people and maintain the largest number of jobs while caring for the mental health of our people: That is one of the biggest challenges we have faced,” Alvarado said.

The Costa Rican government this week announced a limited set of restrictions despite pressure from the healthcare system to enact more significant measures.

Most commercial businesses can operate with some capacity restrictions, schools are offering in-person learning, and borders remain open to incoming tourists.

On Wednesday, Costa Rica recorded 3,173 new cases of the coronavirus, a new record. Meanwhile, 1,320 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, including 487 in an ICU bed, which has impacted the public-health system’s ability to provide quality and timely care for all patients.

But Costa Rica’s unemployment remains elevated at 18.7%, an increase of more than 6 percentage points compared to the same time last year.

 

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica announces productive credits and infrastructure investments to revive economy
  2. Road blockades continue Tuesday; government begins dialogue today
  3. Unemployment in Costa Rica at 22% as pandemic effects continue

You may be interested

Hilton announces opening of giant hotel in San José, Costa Rica
Business
8 views
Business
8 views

Hilton announces opening of giant hotel in San José, Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 13, 2021

Hilton this week announced the opening of its new hotel in La Sabana, San José, inside Costa Rica's tallest building.…

Vaccine tourism? ‘It’s not the solution,’ PAHO says
Costa Rica
3 views
Costa Rica
3 views

Vaccine tourism? ‘It’s not the solution,’ PAHO says

Alina DIESTE / AFP - May 13, 2021

Giovanni Torres and his wife Angela flew from Bogotá to New York. Their goal: to get vaccinated against Covid-19, just…

Costa Rica expands vaccine eligibility to teenagers
Costa Rica
8 views
Costa Rica
8 views

Costa Rica expands vaccine eligibility to teenagers

The Tico Times - May 12, 2021

Costa Rica will vaccinate 16- and 17-year-old teenagers with at least one risk factor against Covid-19, the National Commission for…

LATEST NEWS

The new Hilton in La Sabana, San Jose, Costa Rica.
Business

Hilton announces opening of giant hotel in San José, Costa Rica

 - May 13, 2021
Sunset on descent into Fort Lauderdale
Costa Rica

Vaccine tourism? ‘It’s not the solution,’ PAHO says

 - May 13, 2021
Coronavirus vaccine updates in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica expands vaccine eligibility to teenagers

 - May 12, 2021
Real estate

Buying property in Costa Rica, Part 1: Due diligence

 - May 12, 2021
Calderón Guardia Hospital, San José
Latin America

PAHO warns Covid-19 is far from under control in the Americas

 - May 12, 2021
Rio Celeste Waterfall at Tenorio National Park in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Pic of the Day: The magical Río Celeste waterfall

 - May 12, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 276,887
  • Deaths: 3,482
  • Recovered: 217,684
The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate