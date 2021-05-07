  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica unemployment rate remains elevated at 18.7%

May 7, 2021
Costa Rican money

For illustrative purposes. (Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times)

Unemployment in Costa Rica was 18.7% in the moving quarter from January to March 2021, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Inec).

This represents a small increase (0.2 percentage points) compared to the moving quarter from December to February.

Compared to the same quarter of last year, unemployment in Costa Rica has increased by 6.2 percentage points. Women continue to have a higher unemployment rate than men — 26.1% and 13.7%, respectively.

Informal employment represents 46.6% of those with jobs. That comprises nearly 929,000 Costa Ricans.

Meanwhile, the INEC calculated the underemployment rate — the percentage of employed people who work fewer than 40 hours a week and want to work more hours — at 16.4%, a 4 p.p. year-over-year increase.

The working-age population outside the workforce was estimated at 1.58 million people, a statistically significant increase of 126,000 compared to last year.

The drop in employment continues to be associated with commerce and services activities (186,000 people), especially in education and health, and hotels and restaurants.

Unemployment in Costa Rica had reached 12% in March 2020, already one of the highest levels recorded in the country until then, but it soared to 24% due to the impact of the pandemic in the moving quarter from May to July 2020.

Related posts:

  1. Unemployment in Costa Rica reaches 24%, the highest in its history
  2. Costa Rica unemployment rate drops to 19%
  3. Costa Rica unemployment rate remains among world’s highest

You may be interested

Authorities search for hiker missing in Chirripó NP
Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Authorities search for hiker missing in Chirripó NP

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 7, 2021

Costa Rican authorities are searching for a woman who disappeared Tuesday while hiking to Cerro Ventisqueros, the country's second-highest peak…

Mexico extradites ex-priest accused of child abuse to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
3936 views
Costa Rica
3936 views

Mexico extradites ex-priest accused of child abuse to Costa Rica

AFP and The Tico Times - May 7, 2021

Former Costa Rican priest Mauricio Víquez, accused of sexual abuse of minors, was handed over Thursday by Mexico to Costa…

Costa Rica considers upgrades to Limón cruise terminal, marina
Costa Rica
3087 views
Costa Rica
3087 views

Costa Rica considers upgrades to Limón cruise terminal, marina

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 7, 2021

The Atlantic Port Authority's (JAPDEVA) has contracted U.S.-based Moffatt & Nichol to conduct feasibility studies regarding a new cruise terminal…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica

Authorities search for hiker missing in Chirripó NP

 - May 07, 2021
Costa Rica

Mexico extradites ex-priest accused of child abuse to Costa Rica

 - May 07, 2021
Cruise ship at Limón dock.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica considers upgrades to Limón cruise terminal, marina

 - May 07, 2021
In this file photo taken on February 28, 2021, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele delivers a press conference at a hotel in San Salvador.
El Salvador

Former Latin American leaders condemn ‘breakdown in the rule of law’ in El Salvador

 - May 06, 2021
The airstrip at La Managua Airport in Quepos, Puntarenas, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Quepos airport renovations (finally) underway

 - May 06, 2021
A hospital worker at Escalante Pradilla Hospital in Pérez Zeledón in September 2020.
Latin America

PAHO says region’s hospitals are ‘dangerously full’

 - May 06, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 263,094
  • Deaths: 3,341
  • Recovered: 211,043