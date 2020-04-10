News briefs: Costa Rica introduces financial support platform

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping measures to slow its spread.

Here’s what you need to know today:

Government introduces financial support platform

President Carlos Alvarado and the Costa Rican government announced on Thursday a platform that will support citizens who have lost their jobs or had their income significantly affected due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The “Bono Proteger” is a temporary monetary transfer of up to 125,000 colones (about $220) monthly for three months.

Eligible people include: People who were let go during the national emergency; people whose job was suspended during the national emergency; people who had their job hours reduced by 50% or more; and independent and seasonal workers who have been affected.

The platform will be accessible at: proteger.go.cr.

The process is free and should only be completed via the official website. Users can log in with their cédula or DIMEX. They will need to provide an International Bank Account Number (IBAN) for the money transfer and documentation supporting how their income was affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Users will never be asked to provide their bank password, and no institution will ask for personal information via a phone call, e-mail or WhatsApp message.

The platform was not accessible for much of Thursday — likely due to high demand — but the government assured it will remain active throughout the national emergency.

Café Britt donates Semana Santa treats

Café Britt is donating 25,000 Easter chocolates to hospitals, emergency rooms and health centers throughout Costa Rica, the local specialty coffee company said.

“The goal of Café Britt is to bring a little joy to all the health workers who are working during Semana Santa and responding to the national emergency,” the company said in a press release.

Stuck at home and yearning for some chocolate? Like other companies, Café Britt is offering free delivery throughout the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) for all online orders.

U.S. Embassy organizes repatriation flight

In case you missed yesterday’s news: The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has coordinated with United Airlines to offer a repatriation flight from Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José to Houston, Texas (IAH) on Friday, April 17.

Click here for more information or contact United Airlines (united.com) to book a ticket on the flight.

Other than the repatriation flight, U.S.-based airlines are not expected to operate to Costa Rica until May at the earliest.