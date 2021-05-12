  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica expands vaccine eligibility to teenagers

May 12, 2021
Coronavirus vaccine updates in Costa Rica.

Coronavirus vaccine updates in Costa Rica. (Photo by Julieth Méndez / Casa Presidencial.)

Costa Rica will vaccinate 16- and 17-year-old teenagers with at least one risk factor against Covid-19, the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology said Wednesday.

Previously, Costa Rica only intended to inoculate adults ages 18 and older.

The pathologies included as a risk factor for 16- and 17-year-olds are: systemic lupus erythematosus, juvenile dermatomyositis, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, myasthenia gravis, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, transplant patients, HIV, chronic respiratory disease, grade 3 obesity and morbid obesity, chronic kidney disease, cancer patients, immunosuppressed patients and down syndrome.

These patients will be the last vaccinated among the third priority group, which now includes 16- to 57-year-olds with at least one Covid-19 risk factor.

Thirty-four health areas in Costa Rica are already vaccinating Group 3. The remaining are vaccinating Groups 1 and 2 only. Click here for the official tracker.

Costa Rica has administered more than 1 million vaccine doses since the national campaign began last December.

