Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, May 11

Costa Rica registered 2,555 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday May 5; 2,559 on Thursday, May 6; 2,392 on Friday, May 7; 2,029 on Saturday, May 8; 2,463 on Sunday, May 9; 1,500 on Monday, May 10; and 2,236 cases Tuesday, May 11, reaching a total of 273,714 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In total, they comprise 136,335 women and 137,379 men, of whom 241,959 are Costa Rican and 31,755 are foreigners. By age: 231,392 adults, 19,415 older adults and 22,792 minors (115 are under investigation).

Costa Rica has registered 216,191 recovered people, of whom 107,259 are women and 108,932 are men. By age: 183,627 adults, 14,200 older adults and 18,256 minors (108 are under investigation).

Across Costa Rica’s public and private hospital system, 1,312 people are hospitalized. Of those, 459 are in intensive care with an age range of 17 to 86 years.

On Wednesday Costa Rica added 17 deaths related to Covid-19; on Thursday there were 14; on Friday there were 24; on Saturday there were 21; on Sunday there were 23; on Monday there were 21; and Tuesday there were 26 deaths.

Costa Rica has reached a total of 3,456 deaths related to Covid-19. They comprise 1,310 women and 2,146 men, with an age range of two to 103 years. By age: 1,137 adults, 2,315 older adults and four minors.