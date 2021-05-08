  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Government to discuss pandemic response with private sector

May 8, 2021
Carlos Alvarado

President Carlos Alvarado attends an emergency meeting to plan Costa Rica's response to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. (Via Casa Presidencial. )

Government officials will discuss Costa Rica’s pandemic response with representatives of other sectors, in context of new records in hospitalizations and measures that are set to expire.

At this time, “there is no scheduled announcement of measures,” the Presidency says. Restrictions on non-essential businesses in the Central Valley are set to expire Monday, May 10. 

As of Friday, there are 1,175 people hospitalized in Costa Rica with Covid-19, a new high. Intensive-care space in some public hospitals has been saturated.

“Government officials, led by health and emergency care authorities, are holding meetings with various sectors to examine the serious epidemiological situation that the country is going through due to the high levels of contagion by COVID-19,” the Presidency explained.

Representatives from the cultural, business, tourism and sports sectors, as well as the Episcopal Conference and the Evangelical Alliance, have been invited.

These meetings are intended for health authorities and experts from the Situation Room to detail the complex epidemiological scenario that the country is going through,” the Presidency said. “Likewise, there is dialogue, listening and examining work alternatives that allow acting together to slow down the contagion and alleviate hospital saturation, to save lives.”

If the meetings conclude with a decision to introduce new measures, those will be detailed via a press conference.

The current measures, focused on the Central Valley, began on May 3. At the time they were introduced, officials acknowledged the business closures would not have an immediate impact on Covid-19 case counts or hospitalizations, but they hoped the restrictions would improve the epidemiological situation in a few weeks’ time.

Related posts:

  1. United Airlines announces new routes, more flights to Costa Rica
  2. No road blockades reported as of late Monday morning
  3. U.S. Southern Command delivers hygiene supplies to Costa Rica’s Education Ministry

You may be interested

Costa Rica ends work week with new high in Covid hospitalizations
Costa Rica
40 views
Costa Rica
40 views

Costa Rica ends work week with new high in Covid hospitalizations

The Tico Times - May 8, 2021

There are 1,175 people in Costa Rica hospitalized with Covid-19, a new record, the Health Ministry said in its Friday…

Authorities search for hiker missing in Chirripó NP
Costa Rica
7 views
Costa Rica
7 views

Authorities search for hiker missing in Chirripó NP

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 7, 2021

Costa Rican authorities are searching for a woman who disappeared Tuesday while hiking to Cerro Ventisqueros, the country's second-highest peak…

Costa Rica unemployment rate remains elevated at 18.7%
Costa Rica
2744 views
Costa Rica
2744 views

Costa Rica unemployment rate remains elevated at 18.7%

The Tico Times - May 7, 2021

Unemployment in Costa Rica was 18.7% in the moving quarter from January to March 2021, according to the National Institute…

LATEST NEWS

Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica ends work week with new high in Covid hospitalizations

 - May 08, 2021
Costa Rica

Authorities search for hiker missing in Chirripó NP

 - May 07, 2021
Costa Rican money
Costa Rica

Costa Rica unemployment rate remains elevated at 18.7%

 - May 07, 2021
Costa Rica

Mexico extradites ex-priest accused of child abuse to Costa Rica

 - May 07, 2021
Cruise ship at Limón dock.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica considers upgrades to Limón cruise terminal, marina

 - May 07, 2021
In this file photo taken on February 28, 2021, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele delivers a press conference at a hotel in San Salvador.
El Salvador

Former Latin American leaders condemn ‘breakdown in the rule of law’ in El Salvador

 - May 06, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 265,486
  • Deaths: 3,365
  • Recovered: 212,525