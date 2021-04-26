  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica as seen from the International Space Station

April 26, 2021
Costa Rica as seen from the International Space Station.

Costa Rica as seen from the International Space Station. (Photo via NASA. )

This photo of Costa Rica from the International Space Station went viral here over the weekend.

The shot was taken on February 24, 2021 at about 2 p.m. in Costa Rica.

¡Pura Vida!

Related posts:

  1. US Sen. Bill Nelson: Costa Rica has a place in the future of space flight
  2. Costa Rica Pic of the Day: Morning In Manuel Antonio
  3. Pic of the Day: Alvarado and new Panamanian president Laurentino Cortizo

You may be interested

Covid surge has pushed Costa Rica hospitals ‘to the limit’
Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Covid surge has pushed Costa Rica hospitals ‘to the limit’

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 26, 2021

The Costa Rican Social Security System (Caja) says its capacity has been stretched “to the limit” by Covid-19 hospitalizations. In…

Costa Rica ready to debut new passenger trains
Costa Rica
1308 views
Costa Rica
1308 views

Costa Rica ready to debut new passenger trains

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 26, 2021

Residents of the Greater Metropolitan Area will soon notice a new addition to Costa Rica's public-transportation sector. The Costa Rican…

Harris says US will focus on aid to Central American farmers
Central America
7 views
Central America
7 views

Harris says US will focus on aid to Central American farmers

AFP - April 25, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday the US government will focus on helping Central American farmers affected by climate change…

LATEST NEWS

Weird news: A Costa Rica ambulance
Costa Rica

Covid surge has pushed Costa Rica hospitals ‘to the limit’

 - Apr 26, 2021
Costa Rica's new trains are undergoing testing before their April debut.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica ready to debut new passenger trains

 - Apr 26, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a virtual roundtable with experts on the southern border crisis at the Vice Presidents Ceremonial Office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Central America

Harris says US will focus on aid to Central American farmers

 - Apr 25, 2021
Millie the sloth, as pictured in 2007 at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Slothy Sunday: Millie the sloth celebrates 14th birthday

 - Apr 25, 2021
Arts and Culture

Legacy of Costa Rica Afro-Caribbean Immigrants in the 1930’s

 - Apr 25, 2021
View of an empty street in San José, Costa Rica on March 26, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to lengthen nighttime driving restrictions

 - Apr 25, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 238,760
  • Deaths: 3,143
  • Recovered: 199,982