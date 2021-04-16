Costa Rica to meet Mexico in CONCACAF Nations League semifinal

The Costa Rica men’s national soccer team will face Mexico in Denver as part of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, will host the semifinals and final of the regional tournament from June 3-6. The 76,000-seat stadium will be capped at under half capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

La Sele will face Mexico, and Honduras will face the United States on June 3. Three days later, the two winners will meet in the final, while the other two teams will participate in a third-place match.

Tickets for all games will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 26, via Ticketmaster.

“The 2019 group stage was a huge success in delivering more competitive football for all men’s national teams across Concacaf. Now we can look forward to a great final four in the outstanding facility that is Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, and to crowning a first ever Concacaf Nations League champion,” said Victor Montagliani, CONCACAF president.

The Nations League began in September 2019, and Costa Rica qualified from a three-team group that contained Curaçao and Haiti. The final was originally scheduled for June 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Costa Rica hasn’t won a match since November 2019, a Nations League group stage game against Curaçao. The winless streak includes a 1-0 loss to Mexico in a March 30 friendly.