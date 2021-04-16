  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica to meet Mexico in CONCACAF Nations League semifinal

April 15, 2021
Costa Rica men’s soccer vs. Basque Country.

Costa Rica men’s soccer vs. Basque Country on November 16, 2020. (Photo via Fedefutbol.)

The Costa Rica men’s national soccer team will face Mexico in Denver as part of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, will host the semifinals and final of the regional tournament from June 3-6. The 76,000-seat stadium will be capped at under half capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

La Sele will face Mexico, and Honduras will face the United States on June 3. Three days later, the two winners will meet in the final, while the other two teams will participate in a third-place match.

Tickets for all games will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 26, via Ticketmaster.

“The 2019 group stage was a huge success in delivering more competitive football for all men’s national teams across Concacaf. Now we can look forward to a great final four in the outstanding facility that is Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, and to crowning a first ever Concacaf Nations League champion,” said Victor Montagliani, CONCACAF president. 

The Nations League began in September 2019, and Costa Rica qualified from a three-team group that contained Curaçao and Haiti. The final was originally scheduled for June 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Costa Rica hasn’t won a match since November 2019, a Nations League group stage game against Curaçao. The winless streak includes a 1-0 loss to Mexico in a March 30 friendly.

Related posts:

  1. CONCACAF boss says World Cup 2022 qualifying unlikely in October
  2. CONCACAF confirms postponement of 2022 World Cup qualifiers
  3. Costa Rica learns FIFA World Cup qualifying schedule

You may be interested

Costa Rica issues Yellow Alerts due to heavy rainfall
Costa Rica
2491 views
Costa Rica
2491 views

Costa Rica issues Yellow Alerts due to heavy rainfall

The Tico Times - April 15, 2021

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Thursday established Yellow Alerts due to weather that is impacting much of Costa Rica.…

How to track vaccine updates in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
7 views
Costa Rica
7 views

How to track vaccine updates in Costa Rica

The Tico Times - April 15, 2021

Here at The Tico Times, we provide the latest updates on everything related to the coronavirus pandemic in Costa Rica.…

Latin America pandemic recovery lagging, IMF says
Latin America
5 views
Latin America
5 views

Latin America pandemic recovery lagging, IMF says

AFP - April 15, 2021

Latin America's recovery from the pandemic crisis is lagging the rest of the world and the economy will not return…

LATEST NEWS

A weather alert due to rainfall in Costa Rica on April 15, 2021.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica issues Yellow Alerts due to heavy rainfall

 - Apr 15, 2021
Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

How to track vaccine updates in Costa Rica

 - Apr 15, 2021
A plaque outside the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC.
Latin America

Latin America pandemic recovery lagging, IMF says

 - Apr 15, 2021
A Frontier Airlines plane.
Costa Rica

Frontier Airlines announces return to Costa Rica

 - Apr 15, 2021
CONCACAF Champions League trophy
Soccer

Watch: All the goals Costa Rican clubs scored in the Champions League

 - Apr 15, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a virtual roundtable with experts on the southern border crisis at the Vice Presidents Ceremonial Office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Latin America

Kamala Harris to visit Mexico, Guatemala to discuss migrants

 - Apr 14, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 227,533
  • Deaths: 3,065
  • Recovered: 196,752