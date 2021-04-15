Frontier Airlines announces return to Costa Rica

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will make its return to Costa Rica with nonstop flights from Florida starting in July.

“We’re delighted to add eight new routes this summer and expand Frontier’s international network with three new destinations: Nassau, San José and St. Maarten,” said Barry Biffle, president of Frontier Airlines, in a statement.

“Sun-seeking travelers have more options than ever to take an affordable and unforgettable trip this summer with Frontier. Our team is looking forward to welcoming vacationers aboard these exciting new flights.”

The new routes to Costa Rica will operate as follows starting in July 2021:

Miami (MIA) to the San José area (SJO): 2x weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

Orlando (MCO) to the San José area (SJO): 2x weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

The frequency and dates are subject to change before the route launches, Frontier said.

The Denver, Colorado-based airline has served Costa Rica in the past. Its new routes are part of a significant expansion over recent days.

“Frontier’s return to Costa Rica with the inauguration of two new routes — Miami and Orlando to San José — is very encouraging because they are two key markets for attracting international tourists to our country and also for outbound tourism, since the state of Florida is in great demand by Costa Ricans,” said Gustavo Segura, Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister.

Frontier operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and serves approximately 100 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean and Mexico.

As a low-cost carrier, many amenities — such as seat selection and a carry-on bag — cost extra. Frontier says this unbundling has “lowered fares for millions of fliers.”

The airline says it is offering discounts ($79 one-way from MIA to SJO, and $89 one-way from MCO to SJO) for those who book before 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday.