Spanish TV show to feature Costa Rica travel

The Spanish television program “Planeta Calleja” will feature Costa Rica in its upcoming season, the Tourism Board (ICT) says.

Jesús Calleja, producer of the adventure travel program, filmed in Costa Rica from April 5-12. The guest star for the upcoming Costa Rica episode is Antonio Resines, a Spanish actor.

During their week in Costa Rica, Calleja and Resines “were surprised by the intense biodiversity of the Tortuguero canals, increased their adrenaline levels by rafting on the Pacuare River, visited a coffee plantation in Turrialba, enjoyed an adventurous descent in the middle of a waterfall and faced the visual majesty of the Irazú Volcano,” the ICT previewed.

This marks the second time “Planeta Calleja” has filmed in Costa Rica. An episode that aired in 2018 featured the Osa Peninsula and Cerro Pelado. It was reportedly watched by 1.4 million people.

The latest episode will air later in 2021.

“Costa Rica is so interesting, so beautiful and with so many things to do that we will definitely return,” Calleja said. “It is a country that has everything we are looking for: nature, a great message of sustainability, biodiversity, the way to manage the country according to its resources and is a clear example of how the rest of the world should do it.

“People who are thinking about where they go on vacation, should undoubtedly have Costa Rica on the list.”

In 2019, nearly 70,000 people arrived to Costa Rica from Spain, representing 14% of European visitors.