  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Super Tuesday: Costa Rican soccer stars to feature today

April 12, 2021
The UEFA Champions League trophy.

The UEFA Champions League trophy. (Photo via UEFA.)

It’s a big day for lovers of Costa Rican soccer.

At 1 p.m. CST, goalkeeper Keylor Navas and PSG will look to advance in the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich. The French club holds a 3-2 lead on aggregate ahead of today’s match in Paris.

In the first leg, Bayern peppered PSG with 31 shots — 12 on target — but Navas remained strong. The French team won despite just four shots on target thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappe and a goal from Marquinhos.

Later this afternoon (4 p.m. CST), Alajuelense will seek a comeback against Atlanta United in the return leg of the CONCACAF Champions League. The Costa Rican club fell 1-0 to their MLS counterparts in the first leg in Costa Rica.

In addition to the deficit on the aggregate scoreboard, Alajuelense will face the challenge of being shorthanded. Five players will be unable to participate due to Covid regulations in the United States related to the Ticos’ travel to Europe.

The action will continue Wednesday when Saprissa travels to Pennsylvania for their return match against the Philadelphia Union (6 p.m.).

Related posts:

  1. Keylor Navas and PSG beat Borussia Dortmund to advance in Champions League
  2. Navas vs. Messi as Champions League resumes
  3. Mbappé, PSG flatten Barcelona in Champions League

You may be interested

Businessman Guillermo Lasso wins Ecuadorian election, vows to change ‘destiny’
Ecuador
5 views
Ecuador
5 views

Businessman Guillermo Lasso wins Ecuadorian election, vows to change ‘destiny’

Hector Velasco / AFP - April 12, 2021

Former banker Guillermo Lasso pledged to change crisis-wracked Ecuador's "destiny" after overcoming leftist economist Andres Arauz in the country's presidential…

Costa Rica unemployment rate remains among world’s highest
Costa Rica
2653 views
Costa Rica
2653 views

Costa Rica unemployment rate remains among world’s highest

The Tico Times - April 12, 2021

Unemployment in Costa Rica fell to 18.5% in the moving quarter from December to February, according to the National Institute…

International arrivals to Costa Rica down 83% in first two months of 2021
Costa Rica
1934 views
Costa Rica
1934 views

International arrivals to Costa Rica down 83% in first two months of 2021

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 12, 2021

International arrivals to Costa Rica dropped 83% in January and February 2021 compared to the same months last year. According…

LATEST NEWS

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso
Ecuador

Businessman Guillermo Lasso wins Ecuadorian election, vows to change ‘destiny’

 - Apr 12, 2021
Costa Rican money
Costa Rica

Costa Rica unemployment rate remains among world’s highest

 - Apr 12, 2021
Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR). Liberia, Guanacaste
Costa Rica

International arrivals to Costa Rica down 83% in first two months of 2021

 - Apr 12, 2021
Heavy smokers and drinkers are at higher risk of oral cancers.
Dental Tourism

Top 5 risk factors for oral cancer

 - Apr 12, 2021
The statue of Juan Santamaría in the main park in Alajuela.
Juan Santamaría Day

Who was Juan Santamaría? Five (debated) things you should know

 - Apr 12, 2021
Pitch-level view at Ricardo Saprissa Stadium during a match on November 5, 2020.
Soccer

Saprissa equals longest winless streak in 35 years

 - Apr 12, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 222,544
  • Deaths: 3,018
  • Recovered: 194,760