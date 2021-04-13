Super Tuesday: Costa Rican soccer stars to feature today
It’s a big day for lovers of Costa Rican soccer.
At 1 p.m. CST, goalkeeper Keylor Navas and PSG will look to advance in the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich. The French club holds a 3-2 lead on aggregate ahead of today’s match in Paris.
In the first leg, Bayern peppered PSG with 31 shots — 12 on target — but Navas remained strong. The French team won despite just four shots on target thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappe and a goal from Marquinhos.
Later this afternoon (4 p.m. CST), Alajuelense will seek a comeback against Atlanta United in the return leg of the CONCACAF Champions League. The Costa Rican club fell 1-0 to their MLS counterparts in the first leg in Costa Rica.
In addition to the deficit on the aggregate scoreboard, Alajuelense will face the challenge of being shorthanded. Five players will be unable to participate due to Covid regulations in the United States related to the Ticos’ travel to Europe.
📝Comunicado oficial. pic.twitter.com/u0eBgzxIH2
— L.D.A. (@ldacr) April 11, 2021
The action will continue Wednesday when Saprissa travels to Pennsylvania for their return match against the Philadelphia Union (6 p.m.).
