Costa Rica turns to influencers to promote tourism

April 9, 2021
Influencer Rob Strok shared a video highlighting Costa Rica's many ecotourism attractions.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board is hiring social-media influencers to help promote the country to foreign visitors.

As part of the ICT’s international advertising strategy, “a program for niche influencers specializing in tourism and travel has been included,” the Costa Rican organization said in a statement.

“This material confirms the positioning of Costa Rica as the ideal destination to connect with the essentials of life and a safe destination despite the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Carolina Trejos, ICT Marketing Director.

The first such collaboration was published earlier this month by Rob Strok, an influencer who Travel + Leisure says manages to “capture an entire destination in a few seconds of footage, featuring the people, sights, and activities that make it great.”

Strok’s video, published to YouTube and Instagram, highlighted Pacific coast sunsets, canopy tours in Monteverde, imposing waterfalls, the Central Market in San José and other ecotourism attractions.

“New adventures await in 2021, and what better way to start the year than visit the beautiful country,” Strok wrote of Costa Rica.

Watch his video below: 

The ICT is also working with April Davidson, who in an Instagram post shared her experience in Turrialba, Cartago.

“This place is stunning!” she wrote. “So lush with life, and covered in farmlands due to the richness of the soil from the Volcano. The energy of this place is unreal, it’s so alive.”

Tourism is one of Costa Rica’s principal economic drivers. Before the pandemic, it contributed to 8.2% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and created 9% of the nation’s jobs, according to the ICT.

Some 117,450 people visited Costa Rica in January and February 2021, down 83% compared to the same months in 2020 (699,673 people).

Costa Rica is welcoming tourists from anywhere in the world who purchase travel medical insurance. Click here to see Costa Rica’s entry requirements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

