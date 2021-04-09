Alajuelense plans new stadium for 2025

Liga Deportiva Alajuelense on Thursday announced plans for a new soccer stadium, which would open in 2025 if the project is approved by club leaders.

The new stadium would seat 24,000 and would be located in Turrúcares de Alajuela, on Route 27 and adjacent to the facilities of Alajuelense’s current performance training facilities.

The project would cost $30 million.

“It is important to highlight that before moving further with the project, it must be put to the vote and approved by the red and black partners on May 8 in assembly,” the club said in a statement.

If green-lit, groundbreaking on the stadium would begin in January 2023 with an estimated completion date of December 2024.

Alajuelense currently plays at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in downtown Alajuela. That venue, which seats about 18,000, opened in 1942 and is known as the “Cathedral of Costa Rican Soccer.” In addition to club matches, Alejandro Morera Soto has hosted men’s and women’s national team games.