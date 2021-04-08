Watch: Wild ending marks finish of Saprissa-Philadelphia match
A near-brawl highlighted the end of Deportivo Saprissa’s 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night.
Kacper Przybylko’s 34th-minute tally off an Olivier Mbaizo cross was the night’s only goal, as the Major League Soccer club earned a road victory at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa.
But the most memorable events of the night occurred in added time, after a Ricardo Blanco slide tackle. Watch the drama here:
A wild ending to Saprissa vs Philadelphia in the Concacaf Champions League. pic.twitter.com/FK26xTlF0w
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 8, 2021
The return match in the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 is Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Costa Rica’s only other participant, Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, lost to 10-man Atlanta United earlier this week. The two clubs meet again next Tuesday.
