  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Watch: Wild ending marks finish of Saprissa-Philadelphia match

April 7, 2021
CONCACAF Champions League trophy

The CONCACAF Champions League trophy (Via CONCACAF. )

A near-brawl highlighted the end of Deportivo Saprissa’s 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night.

Kacper Przybylko’s 34th-minute tally off an Olivier Mbaizo cross was the night’s only goal, as the Major League Soccer club earned a road victory at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa.

But the most memorable events of the night occurred in added time, after a Ricardo Blanco slide tackle. Watch the drama here:

The return match in the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 is Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Costa Rica’s only other participant, Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, lost to 10-man Atlanta United earlier this week. The two clubs meet again next Tuesday.

