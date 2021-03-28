Happy Passover from Costa Rica!

Why was Saturday night different from all other nights?

It was the start of the Jewish holiday of Passover, when people in Costa Rica and around the world will sit down — perhaps virtually — with family and friends to observe the age-old ritual of the seder dinner. The eight-day holiday commemorates the deliverance of the people of Israel from slavery in Egypt, as described in the book of Exodus in the Bible.

The Tico Times extends its wishes for a wonderful Passover.