Costa Rican authorities urge protocol adherence during Semana Santa

March 16, 2021
A view from above of Playa Flamingo

A view from above of Playa Flamingo (Nate Doughty / The Tico Times)

Costa Rica is encouraging domestic tourism during the upcoming Easter Holy Week, but authorities are advising travelers to follow established coronavirus protocols.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Health Ministry and the National Emergency Commission (CNE) declined to announce any new coronavirus measures for the busy holiday week. Barring further changes, Costa Rica will continue allowing most commercial businesses to operate with some capacity restrictions during Semana Santa.

But leaders warned the virus remains a threat, especially if people ignore established protocols.

“The virus still exists. There are people hospitalized, and we remain attentive that the protocols must be complied with,” said Daniel Salas, the Health Minister.

Salas said Costa Ricans should “enjoy their vacations” but remember to:

  • Wear masks in all indoor public settings.
  • Respect physical distancing between social bubbles.
  • Wash hands frequently.
  • Increase outdoor air ventilation when indoors.

“No one wants to prolong this pandemic,” Salas said, noting that Costa Ricans have an “enormous responsibility” to follow protocols and get vaccinated.

So far, the Health Minister says, the vast majority of Costa Ricans are respecting sanitary protocols, which has allowed authorities to ease measures.

In an effort to boost the local economy, the Costa Rican government has mandated that Central Government workers take vacations during Easter Holy Week.

“I extend an invitation to Costa Rican families to tour Costa Rica with respect for the health measures to prevent Covid-19, because we are still in a pandemic,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister.

In 2020, Semana Santa represented Costa Rica’s harshest anti-Covid measures. During that week, the country enacted driving restrictions and ordered most non-essential businesses to close.

 

 

