Six arrested in Costa Rica with 1.1 metric tons of cocaine

Costa Rican authorities seized 1.1 metric tons of cocaine and detained six men — four Colombians and two Costa Ricans — on Friday in two vessels intercepted in the South Pacific, the government reported.

The boats, a two-motor speedboat and an artisanal fishing boat, were captured in an operation carried out near the coastal town of Sierpe, and in addition to the drugs, money and firearms were found, the Ministry of Public Security reported in a statement.

An inspection of the ships by the Drug Control Police determined that they were carrying 1,185 kg of cocaine.

There were two men on the speedboat, a Colombian and a Costa Rican, while three Colombians and a Costa Rican were traveling on the fishing boat. The latter collided with a Coast Guard ship while trying to flee.

Costa Rica and the other Central American countries are a route for drug trafficking between the South American producing countries and the consuming markets of the United States and Europe.