  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Six arrested in Costa Rica with 1.1 metric tons of cocaine

March 6, 2021
Cocaine seizure

Costa Rican authorities hold a press conference after seizing cocaine in September 2019. (Photo via MSP. )

Costa Rican authorities seized 1.1 metric tons of cocaine and detained six men — four Colombians and two Costa Ricans — on Friday in two vessels intercepted in the South Pacific, the government reported.

The boats, a two-motor speedboat and an artisanal fishing boat, were captured in an operation carried out near the coastal town of Sierpe, and in addition to the drugs, money and firearms were found, the Ministry of Public Security reported in a statement.

An inspection of the ships by the Drug Control Police determined that they were carrying 1,185 kg of cocaine.

There were two men on the speedboat, a Colombian and a Costa Rican, while three Colombians and a Costa Rican were traveling on the fishing boat. The latter collided with a Coast Guard ship while trying to flee.

Costa Rica and the other Central American countries are a route for drug trafficking between the South American producing countries and the consuming markets of the United States and Europe.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica seizes 2.5 tons of cocaine in two operations
  2. Three Colombians detained in Costa Rica with 1.4 metric tons of cocaine
  3. Costa Rica seizes record five metric tons of cocaine

You may be interested

Surge in young migrant border arrivals poses challenge for United States
Central America
3736 views
Central America
3736 views

Surge in young migrant border arrivals poses challenge for United States

Laura BONILLA / AFP - March 6, 2021

Thousands of minors without papers are arriving at the US border with Mexico, presenting President Joe Biden with a potentially…

One year after first case, Costa Rica to broadcast Covid memorial
Costa Rica
1223 views
Costa Rica
1223 views

One year after first case, Costa Rica to broadcast Covid memorial

The Tico Times - March 5, 2021

Costa Rica confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 6, 2020. By the end of the month, the country had…

Stress-related dental problems rising due to COVID: More patients choose Costa Rica dental tourism
Dental Tourism
2713 views
Dental Tourism
2713 views

Stress-related dental problems rising due to COVID: More patients choose Costa Rica dental tourism

James Madigan / Costa Rica Dental Guide - March 5, 2021

According to a recent report by the American Dental Association, the vast majority of dentists indicate that the prevalence of…

LATEST NEWS

Honduran migrants, part of a US-bound caravan, rest after being intercepted by Guatemalan Army members in San Luis, Peten department, Guatemala on October 3, 2020.
Central America

Surge in young migrant border arrivals poses challenge for United States

 - Mar 06, 2021
President Carlos Alvarado and Daniel Salas
Costa Rica

One year after first case, Costa Rica to broadcast Covid memorial

 - Mar 05, 2021
The vast majority of dentists indicate that the prevalence of stress-related oral health conditions among their respective patients has increased
Dental Tourism

Stress-related dental problems rising due to COVID: More patients choose Costa Rica dental tourism

 - Mar 05, 2021
Playa Blanca at Punta Leona in Puntarenas, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica an ‘ideal destination’ for digital nomads, Tourism Board says

 - Mar 05, 2021
Route 27 San José-Puntarenas
Costa Rica

Costa Rica extends driving grace period for citizens, residents

 - Mar 05, 2021
Costa Rican money
Costa Rica

Costa Rica unemployment rate drops to 19%

 - Mar 04, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 206,640
  • Deaths: 2,833
  • Recovered: 187,484