24 travelers have been caught with falsified Covid tests: report

March 2, 2021
Costa Rica's largest airport, Juan Santamaría International near San José. (via ICT.)

Twenty-four travelers have been penalized after presenting falsified coronavirus test results when trying to leave Costa Rica through Juan Santamaría International Airport, according to a report from La Nación.

Deputy prosecutor Alejandro Araya told La Nación that some passengers had found forms online that they had filled out and were trying to pass off as legitimate.

“We cannot, under any circumstances, allow — as an authority — for these people to return to their country of origin or the country to which they are traveling with altered or false documents,” Araya said.

Passengers caught faced an expedited judicial process culminating in either a monetary fine or mandatory donation to social charities. In addition, they were required to obtain a legitimate coronavirus test before being permitted to leave Costa Rica.

Araya said travelers of various nationalities, including Costa Ricans, have been caught with false documents.

Costa Rica does not require a negative coronavirus test to fly into or out of the country. However, many destinations do require it for entry, including the United States, Canada and most European nations.

More than 100 different private labs across Costa Rica offer PCR and/or antigen tests for travelers. Click here for a list.

