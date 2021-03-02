  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

The compromises Costa Rica made with the IMF

March 1, 2021
An assortment of Costa Rican colones.

An assortment of Costa Rican colones. (Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times)

Costa Rica will receive a three-year, $1.78 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund as part of the financial entity’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“When a country borrows from the IMF, it commits to undertake policies to overcome economic and structural problems,” the IMF says. “Under an EFF, these commitments, including specific conditions, are expected to have a strong focus on structural reforms to address institutional or economic weaknesses, in addition to policies to maintain macroeconomic stability.”

Costa Rica’s objective is to stabilize country’s public debt and reach a primary surplus of 1% by 2023.

These are the law projects Costa Rica has agreed to as part of its IMF deal:

Measures that are part of the proposal

Law projects

  • Public Employment Framework Law (See bill)

  • Law on Reduction of Tax Benefits and Adjustment of Rates on Capital Income to Strengthen the Tax System (See bill)

  • Special Tax Law on Lottery Prizes and Other Gambling Sold, Distributed or Marketed by the Social Protection Board (See bill)

  • Reform of the General Customs Law (See bill)

  • Reduction of Public Expenditure through the Elimination of Vacancies and Freezing of Pension Increases from the National Budget (over 450,200 colones and until the public debt is less than 60% of GDP) (See bill)

  • Tax on luxury homes (amending the current one) (See bill)

  • Dual Global Income (See bill)

  • Law of Solidarity and Temporary Contribution on the Utility of Public Companies to the Costa Rican People for Fiscal Adjustment (See bill)

  • Sale of the Conape Portfolio (Multisectoral Dialogue Agreement)

Executive decrees 

  • Executive Decree 42798-H for compliance with the tax rule in current transfers, acquisition of goods and services, special services, substitutions and eventual remuneration. (See decree)

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica asks IMF for assistance due to impacts of pandemic
  2. Costa Rica will begin negotiations with IMF in January
  3. Costa Rica, IMF in talks to reduce fiscal debt

You may be interested

Costa Rica extends tourist visas until June 2
Costa Rica
2813 views
Costa Rica
2813 views

Costa Rica extends tourist visas until June 2

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 2, 2021

The Immigration Administration (DGME) announced late Monday night that tourists who entered the country before December 1, 2020, can have their visas…

IMF approves $1.8 billion loan for Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1353 views
Costa Rica
1353 views

IMF approves $1.8 billion loan for Costa Rica

The Tico Times - March 1, 2021

The IMF approved a 36-month credit agreement for $1.778 billion dollars with Costa Rica, the entity reported Monday, which immediately…

Immigration to headline talks between Biden, Lopez Obrador
Guatemala
1037 views
Guatemala
1037 views

Immigration to headline talks between Biden, Lopez Obrador

AFP - March 1, 2021

The flow of migrants and trade, legal and illegal, across the US-Mexican border will be the focus Monday when President…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica passport stamps.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica extends tourist visas until June 2

 - Mar 02, 2021
A plaque outside the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC.
Costa Rica

IMF approves $1.8 billion loan for Costa Rica

 - Mar 01, 2021
US Mexico border
Guatemala

Immigration to headline talks between Biden, Lopez Obrador

 - Mar 01, 2021
Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica has administered nearly 150,000 vaccine doses

 - Mar 01, 2021
European Ambassadors riding along a bike path in San José. June 18, 2016.
Costa Rica

Bikes have a right to the road, MOPT reminds

 - Mar 01, 2021
Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

One plane’s 21-hour journey from Costa Rica to Australia

 - Mar 01, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 205,086
  • Deaths: 2,812
  • Recovered: 181,851