The compromises Costa Rica made with the IMF

Costa Rica will receive a three-year, $1.78 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund as part of the financial entity’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“When a country borrows from the IMF, it commits to undertake policies to overcome economic and structural problems,” the IMF says. “Under an EFF, these commitments, including specific conditions, are expected to have a strong focus on structural reforms to address institutional or economic weaknesses, in addition to policies to maintain macroeconomic stability.”

Costa Rica’s objective is to stabilize country’s public debt and reach a primary surplus of 1% by 2023.

These are the law projects Costa Rica has agreed to as part of its IMF deal:

Measures that are part of the proposal

Law projects

Public Employment Framework Law (See bill)

Law on Reduction of Tax Benefits and Adjustment of Rates on Capital Income to Strengthen the Tax System (See bill)

Special Tax Law on Lottery Prizes and Other Gambling Sold, Distributed or Marketed by the Social Protection Board (See bill)

Reform of the General Customs Law (See bill)

Reduction of Public Expenditure through the Elimination of Vacancies and Freezing of Pension Increases from the National Budget (over 450,200 colones and until the public debt is less than 60% of GDP) (See bill)

Tax on luxury homes (amending the current one) (See bill)

Dual Global Income (See bill)

Law of Solidarity and Temporary Contribution on the Utility of Public Companies to the Costa Rican People for Fiscal Adjustment (See bill)

Sale of the Conape Portfolio (Multisectoral Dialogue Agreement)

Executive decrees