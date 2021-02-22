Costa Rica dental tourism discounts for March and April 2021

Dental tourists are returning in full force and the leading dental tourism clinics in Costa Rica are back in business again, operating in full compliance with COVID protocols for the health and safety of their patients and staff.

We have received news of March and April discounts and promotions from three accredited dental clinics that are recognized as preferred dental tourism clinics in Costa Rica, using FDA-approved materials.

All on Four Costa Rica, located in San José, specializes in full mouth dental implant solutions. This clinic is ranked among the top All on 4 dental implant clinics in Costa Rica and has high patient ratings. What makes this clinic so popular is their fixed pricing approach. While most clinics offering All on 4 dental implants charge a base rate that includes four dental implants, their rates rise if more implants or bone grafts are needed. At All on Four Costa Rica, patients receive a fixed price of around $25,000 USD which includes a full mouth restoration for both arches including 4-6 implants per arch. (All on Four Costa Rica uses Ritter brand dental implants.) This fixed rate also includes any needed bone grafts and IV sedation. Dr. Alejandro Freer is the chief Prosthodontist for All on Four and believes strongly in this one-price approach.

“While most clinics have different prices for patients that need more implants, we believe that patients should not have to worry about pricing if their plan calls for more implants,” he said. “Whether a patient needs 4 implants per arch or 6 implants per arch, at All on Four Costa Rica, the price is the same, and our prices always include bone grafts and IV sedation.”

For the months of March and April 2021, All on Four Costa Rica is offering a 5% discount on all procedures. Patients may call Milena Chaves at 866-343-3056 or email her at milena.chaves@allonfourcostarica.com to schedule a March or April appointment.

Goodness Dental, located in Escazú, is a full-service dental tourism clinic and is ranked as the best dental clinic and best dental implant in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com. Goodness Dental offers the top ranked specialists in Costa Rica in their 4,000 square foot, cutting-edge clinic. Dr. Clyde Waggoner, a 30 year maxillofacial surgeon and former president of the Colorado Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, serves as the Director of Patient Services for Goodness Dental.

“I’ve visited hundreds of American dental clinics in my career, but I’ve never found a clinic with the comfort, advanced equipment and technical sophistication that we offer here at Goodness Dental,” Dr. Waggoner said. “Patients can rest assured that their dental care will be managed by consummate professionals at every stage of their treatment. While most dental clinics in Costa Rica are operated by general dentists, Goodness Dental patients receive treatment from top specialists, not general dentists. This is a significant difference that results in higher quality care and success ratios.

“On a personal side, we also help our patients with every detail of their dental and travel experience to ensure that our patients feel 100% safe and secure during their visit. We also give our patients the security of knowing that our dental implants come with a lifetime replacement guarantee.” (Goodness Dental offers Zimmer brand dental implants.)

Goodness Dental offers patients accommodations at their luxury guest house Goodness House and also recommends excellent small hotel and B&B properties to provide attentive patient service. In March and April 2021, Goodness Dental is offering a 5% discount on all dental services as well as free accommodations at Goodness House on a first come basis for qualifying patients. Patients that spend more than $10,000 on their care will also receive airfare reimbursement up to $500. Goodness Dental has more than 150 five-star Google reviews and is recognized by Global Clinic Rating as one of the top five dental clinics in the world. In fact, Goodness Dental is the only dental clinic in the Americas to make the Global Top Ten list. Patients may call Goodness Dental at 866-406-2744 to schedule an appointment. Patients may also call Dr. Clyde Waggoner directly at 866-290-6341 or email drclyde@goodnessdental.com

Getaway Dental, located in Escazú, is known as Costa Rica’s best value dental clinic. As a boutique dental clinic, Getaway Dental is smaller than many of the large dental tourism clinics, but patients report that this clinic consistently offers low prices and outstanding patient attention and care. Dr. Karen Yurell serves as a patient coordinator for Getaway Dental and sings the clinic’s praises.

“Patients come to Costa Rica to save money on dental care. We help them save more. We don’t offer discounts or promotions. Our prices are always low. Patients come for the low prices, but they tell their friends about how much they loved our service and our attention to their needs. We are a small clinic, and we can take the time to make sure that every patient receives the care and attention they deserve,” says Dr. Yurell.

Getaway Dental also offers free airfare for qualifying patients, in addition to their low rates which are almost always 10% less than other leading clinics. Patients may call Dr. Yurell at 866-460-3159 or email her at karen.yurell@getawaydental.com

There are many dental tourism clinics in Costa Rica that are currently accepting patients. Below are a few clinics that are recognized for quality and affordable dental care in Costa Rica.

Prisma Dental: Dr. Thelma Rubenstein & Dr. Josef Cordero

Meza Dental: Dr. Alberto Meza

DentaVac: Dr. Luis Baez & Dr. Arturo Acosta

Costa Rica Dental Team: Mike Lomax: Owner

Kriebel Dental: Dr. Mariano Kriebel

Mario Garita MP Dental Experience: Dr. Mario Garita

Patients are also encouraged to visit the website for the Costa Rica Dental Association to learn more about our programs for safe and affordable dental tourism in Costa Rica. Patients may submit requests for free referrals to leading dental clinics in Costa Rica.

— Anthony Manos, Executive Director, Costa Rica Dental Association.

This story was sponsored by Costa Rica Dental Association.