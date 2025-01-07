Lost in Translation: 10 Costa Rica Words That Might Trip You Up

Spend a little time in Costa Rica, and you’ll quickly realize it is a country that plays by its own rules and has some pretty unique sayings. It may be known as the land of Pura Vida but sometimes all the “tiquismos“ can have you feeling pura loco trying to figure it all out. Let me save you some time and maybe a bit of embarrassment by clearing up a few English-Spanish mix-ups to help you prepare for your trip to Costa Rica.

1. Costa Rican Soda

In many places, soda might bring to mind a carbonated drink filled with sugar or artificial sweeteners. But in Costa Rica, it means something much more satisfying. A soda is a small, usually family-owned, mom-and-pop type restaurant where the local dishes tell the real story of this country. If you want to taste the true flavors of Costa Rica pull up a seat at a soda. It’s where you will create some of your yummiest memories.

2. Pulperia

The same goes for the pulpería. You might picture it as some trendy juice bar serving overpriced smoothies and freshly squeezed juices. But in reality, it is your small neighborhood convenience store.

3. Muerto Ahead? No Bodies, Just Bumps

If someone tells you to slow down because there’s a ‘muerto’ ahead, don’t freak out, there’s no body lying in the road. It’s just a speed bump, or as others may call it, a reductor de velocidad.

4. Carne Molida

I’m what you’d call accident-prone, and Costa Rica seems to have a way of bringing out the most bizarre scenarios. From getting attacked by a spider monkey (yes, it happened, with its tail wrapped around my neck), to being bitten by a pizote, my arm shredded by parrots, and walking face-first into a tree that decided my head needed a good slice. Deadly allergic reactions from flying insects and crawling critters? Oh, I’ve got those too. The list goes on, but you get the idea.

My neighbors and friends have taken to calling me carne molida and saying solo tortas. At first, I couldn’t figure out why they kept calling me ground meat and only patties. Well, actually they aren’t calling me a big ol’ meat patty, cake, or tart. It’s just another way of saying I always have rare and odd accidents, always breaking something, hurting myself, losing something, accident prone, bizarre mess-ups and screw-ups.

5. Bomba

It sounds like something you’d run for your life from, but fear not! You’ll likely find yourself there often. It’s Costa Rica’s gasolinera, or as we know it, the gas station.

6. Goma

If you’re not up on your Spanish, you might think goma means gum, but that’s actually chicle. In Costa Rica, goma is the slang term for a hangover, so you’ll most likely hear it after a hard night of partying or a few too many drinks.

7. Taxi Pirata

Sounds like a swashbuckling adventure with a pirate at the wheel, taking you on a wild, unpredictable ride through Costa Rica. But in reality, taxi pirata refers to unlicensed, illegal cabs lurking around every corner, bus station, and tourist trap. You’ll hear them shouting, “taxi”, and while they may be eager to take you anywhere, they’ll also charge whatever they feel like. Not only are you risking a ride in a clunker with no insurance, but you’re also gambling on whether or not it will even make it to your destination.

If you’re visiting Costa Rica, it’s best to just steer clear of these pirate cab drivers. The treasure you’ll find at the end of that ride might not be what you expect. It’s more likely to be a pile of problems and a hefty bill.

8. Nightclub Surprise

If you’re heading out to get to know the Costa Rican nightlife, make sure you’re clear on what you’re asking for, because a simple request could land you in a very different kind of club. Ask the driver to take you to the “nightclub,” and you’ll find yourself in a strip club, where the “entertainment” takes on a whole different meaning. In Costa Rica, prostitution is legal, and these nightclubs are a bit more transactional, shall we say.

Meanwhile, if you just wanted an evening out with your friends to dance the night away it’s best you ask the driver to take you to the discoteca. So, remember, a discoteca for one kind of night, a nightclub for another!

9. Mae

No one’s saying ‘mine, mine, mine,’ and it’s not a stutter, even though it may sound like it as it’s repeated again and again. You’ll hear it everywhere, over and over, sometimes, it feels like it’s the only word people are saying in the conversation with one another. It’s just a slang word. Kind of like the Costa Rican version of dude or bro casually thrown in throughout the conversation. It’s so natural, that people don’t even realize they’re saying it.

10. Presa

No, this isn’t about the evening news. But if you’re anywhere near San José, you’re going to hear it a lot. Presa is Costa Rica’s way of referring to traffic and the never-ending traffic jam that you will find yourself stuck in. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Costa Rica has some of the slowest traffic in the world with the third highest vehicle density in Latin America (231 cars per 1,000 residents), behind only Mexico (278 per 1,000) and Argentina (316 per 1,000).

Being stuck in this gridlock will have you muttering a few choice Costa Rican slang words and maybe even some tiquismos that are a bit more colorful. But those, well, they’re for another day.

About the Author

Sarah Jordan is an internationally published travel writer and editor living in Costa Rica with her rescue dog, Coconut. Passionate about wildlife conservation, she dedicates her time to caring for sloths and protecting sea turtles. You can follow her Costa Rican adventures online @ThePuraVidaDiaries or reach her at thepuravidadiariescr@gmail.com.