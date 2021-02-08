  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica returns to face-to-face classes after pandemic suspension

February 8, 2021
School disinfected due to COVID-19

A worker uses a spray to disinfect the Reverend Francisco Schmitz School from Coronavirus, in San Jose, Costa Rica, on March 12, 2020. ((Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP))

Students in Costa Rica returned to face-to-face classes on Monday after almost a year of receiving distance lessons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Classes were resumed in person for older students: fifth and sixth grades of primary education, and those of ninth, tenth and eleventh in secondary education, according to educational authorities.

A total of 1.19 million children and young people are enrolled in the public educational system, which returned to classes under a model that combines face-to-face and distance lessons.

The resumption of face-to-face lessons occurs at a time when Covid-19 cases show a marked decline in this country of 5 million inhabitants, which has already started a vaccination campaign for health and safety workers as well as older adults.

After a little more than 1,000 daily cases of new Covid-19 infections in early January, Costa Rica has registered between 400 and 500 daily cases since the second week of that month.

The return to face-to-face classes was received with enthusiasm by many young people who were reunited with their classmates, but also with fear and uncertainty for many parents who preferred not to send their children for fear of contagion of the coronavirus.

“I am grateful to return to face-to-face classes to share with my classmates and implement the new in-person and virtual modality. We are going to get the most out of it,” said student Zeidy Huete, from the Professional Technical College of the town of Purral, in the northeast of the metropolitan area.

The official ceremony for the start of classes was held at that school, which applied rigorous rules of distancing and cleanliness to avoid spreading Covid-19.

“This safe return to classes, with all the required health protocols and with a combined education modality, is part of our commitment to fight for quality education for all people, without distinction, throughout the country,” said President Carlos Alvarado in the ceremony.

In turn, the Deputy Minister of Education, Melania Brenes, indicated that the months of February and March will serve as tests to expand the number of students who can return to face-to-face classes.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica will resume in-person learning in 2021
  2. Costa Rica prepares return for in-person school
  3. Pandemic puts ‘education on hold’ for millions of children in Latin America: UNICEF report

You may be interested

Tico legend Centeno out as LDA beats Saprissa (again)
News
1289 views
News
1289 views

Tico legend Centeno out as LDA beats Saprissa (again)

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 8, 2021

Costa Rica men's soccer legend Wálter Centeno will no longer continue as Saprissa's manager after his club suffered another defeat…

No more weekday driving restrictions in Costa Rica as of today
Costa Rica
1676 views
Costa Rica
1676 views

No more weekday driving restrictions in Costa Rica as of today

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 8, 2021

As of Monday, February 8, Costa Rica has eliminated its national weekday vehicular restrictions. The weekend restriction and San José-area…

Are your dental implants FDA approved?
Dental Tourism
2616 views
Dental Tourism
2616 views

Are your dental implants FDA approved?

Anthony Manos / Costa Rica Dental Association - February 8, 2021

Every month, thousands of Americans and Canadians choose Costa Rica for affordable dental care. Before their visit, most patients review…

LATEST NEWS

Sunset at Ricardo Saprissa Stadium.
News

Tico legend Centeno out as LDA beats Saprissa (again)

 - Feb 08, 2021
Traffic Police officer
Costa Rica

No more weekday driving restrictions in Costa Rica as of today

 - Feb 08, 2021
Are your implants FDA Approved?
Dental Tourism

Are your dental implants FDA approved?

 - Feb 08, 2021
Arenal Volcano National Park.
Costa Rica

TripAdvisor names Arenal Volcano among world’s best national parks

 - Feb 08, 2021
United Nations
News

Two men who migrated to Costa Rica share their stories

 - Feb 07, 2021
Sunset in Carate, Puntarenas, near Corcovado National Park.
Pic of the Day

Costa Rica Pic of the Day: It’s 3 degrees Fahrenheit in Wisconsin today

 - Feb 07, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 196,438
  • Deaths: 2,672
  • Recovered: 156,181