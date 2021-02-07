  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Immigration services continue to be impacted by cybersecurity issue

February 6, 2021
Costa Rican passport

A Costa Rican passport. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Photo via Costa Rican Consulate.)

The Immigration Administration website and some other services have been inoperable since Wednesday due to a cybersecurity issue.

As of Saturday evening, the institution’s website remains offline.

Read latest update from Costa Rica’s DGME below:

****

After the impact on institutional services due to the computer incident that occurred on Wednesday, February 3, the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration continues to carry out the necessary actions to protect information and the institution’s systems, to resume as soon as possible the usual care of users.

[Wednesday], the affectation was detected, which, given the rapid action of the Information Technology Management officials, did not involve a large number of institutional teams, taking into account the policies and protocols of computer security and business continuity. 

“Our databases and servers are safe and secure, since GTI’s quick reaction to disconnect and isolate the equipment allowed us to keep them safe. At the regional level, immigration control was not affected, there were no delays in flight departures, nor was there any impact on the security systems that are consulted. Our strategic allies such as Correos de Costa Rica and Banco de Costa Rica did not see their services affected either,”said Raquel Vargas, General Director of Migration and Immigration.

The review and protection work will continue, so the institutional website, the consultations made via the web are offline, and some face-to-face services at central offices will be attended manually to ensure that we can continue to provide services to users until the systems are reactivated.

The appointments that have not been able to be attended will be rescheduled for the next few days or channeled to the commercial allies of the institution.

We will continue to inform through our social networks.

