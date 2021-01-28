Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, January 18

Costa Rica’s coronavirus R value has dipped to its lowest level since April, according to analysis from the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

The UCR estimates the R value in Costa Rica at 0.810, the smallest figure since April 25. The R number describes how quickly a disease spreads, or how many people would get infected on average from one positive person.

An R number of less than one suggests the number of newly infected people will decrease.

Costa Rica’s test-positive rate has also decreased, though it remains high. According to criteria published by the World Health Organization in May, a positive rate of less than 5% is one indicator that the epidemic is under control in a country.

As of January 27, Costa Rican authorities have reported 2,584 deaths related to Covid-19, including double-digit deaths in 27 of the last 30 days.

466 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, including 185 people in intensive care. This represents 52% of Costa Rica’s maximum ICU capacity.

Costa Rica will continue to enforce coronavirus measures in February. You can read a summary of those here.

The below graphic updates automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data:

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts.