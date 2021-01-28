  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, January 18

January 28, 2021
Costa Rica coronavirus R value as of January 28, 2020.

Costa Rica coronavirus R value as of January 28, 2020. (via UCR.)

Costa Rica’s coronavirus R value has dipped to its lowest level since April, according to analysis from the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

The UCR estimates the R value in Costa Rica at 0.810, the smallest figure since April 25. The R number describes how quickly a disease spreads, or how many people would get infected on average from one positive person.

An R number of less than one suggests the number of newly infected people will decrease.

Costa Rica’s test-positive rate has also decreased, though it remains high. According to criteria published by the World Health Organization in May, a positive rate of less than 5% is one indicator that the epidemic is under control in a country.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate as of January 27 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate as of January 27, 2020. The Tico Times.

As of January 27, Costa Rican authorities have reported 2,584 deaths related to Covid-19, including double-digit deaths in 27 of the last 30 days.

466 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, including 185 people in intensive care. This represents 52% of Costa Rica’s maximum ICU capacity.

Costa Rica will continue to enforce coronavirus measures in February. You can read a summary of those here.

The below graphic updates automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data: 

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts. 

Related posts:

  1. CCSS conducts ‘mega transfer’ of COVID patients from full hospital
  2. Costa Rica authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
  3. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, January 8

You may be interested

Protests at Legislative Assembly canceled as deputies are absent
Costa Rica
1377 views
Costa Rica
1377 views

Protests at Legislative Assembly canceled as deputies are absent

The Tico Times - January 28, 2021

The Legislative Assembly has suspended sessions until the first week in February after a lawmaker tested positive for Covid-19. In…

Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine effective against UK, South Africa virus mutations
Costa Rica
16137 views
Costa Rica
16137 views

Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine effective against UK, South Africa virus mutations

Stephane Orjollet and Kelly Macnamara / AFP - January 28, 2021

The vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech appears to retain its effectiveness against coronavirus mutations in worrying new variants that…

Costa Rica deports eight Salvadorans suspected of gang membership
Central America
19302 views
Central America
19302 views

Costa Rica deports eight Salvadorans suspected of gang membership

AFP and The Tico Times - January 28, 2021

Costa Rican authorities deported eight Salvadorans with "high criminal profiles" this week and who were accused of being part of…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica’s new Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on October 19, 2020.
Costa Rica

Protests at Legislative Assembly canceled as deputies are absent

 - Jan 28, 2021
Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba dilutes vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada on December 16, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Costa Rica

Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine effective against UK, South Africa virus mutations

 - Jan 28, 2021
Immigration Police in Costa Rica
Central America

Costa Rica deports eight Salvadorans suspected of gang membership

 - Jan 28, 2021
The beautiful Cabo Blanco Absolute Nature Reserve sits at the southern end of Nicoya Peninsula.
Climate Change

Costa Rica celebrates U.S. support of global environmental plan

 - Jan 27, 2021
Candles in the Museum’s Hall of Remembrance.
Global

International communities commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day

 - Jan 27, 2021
Costa Rica Movies
Arts & Culture

Best Costa Rica Movie of 2021: El Pajaro de Fuego

 - Jan 27, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 192,066
  • Deaths: 2,584
  • Recovered: 150,748