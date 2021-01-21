Lottery Fever Soars Across the Globe in Hopes to Win $1 Billion Jackpot in Mega Millions, Try Your Luck from Costa Rica

The Mega Millions jackpot could soon set a new record as online lottery play drives up ticket sales. Residents of Costa Rica can officially try their luck in winning the enormous $970 Million Jackpot!

KEY POINTS

The Mega Millions jackpot is exploding! Currently set at $970 million, this is the lottery’s 2nd highest jackpot ever. The next draw will take place on Friday.

Mega Millions ticket sales are going so strong that it is likely the lottery’s jackpot will be boosted even higher before the draw.

You can play this hugely popular American lottery online from Costa Rica, safely and securely. Your chance at winning a lottery fortune is just a few clicks away.

Whenever a lottery offers such incredible prizes, lottery fans everywhere are eager to play the game. Amazingly, one doesn’t have to travel to the United States to purchase tickets in person as they are available to players worldwide, thanks to the world’s leading online lottery messenger service, theLotter.com.

“Millions of people all over the world are ordering their tickets with us,” states theLotter’s spokesman Adrian Cooremans. “We are glad to offer our services to residents of Costa Rica as well.”

A billion-dollar jackpot is just what lottery players have been hoping for. “Players have been starved for big attractive jackpots throughout the pandemic,” notes Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief. “Once we get to this level, it’s obviously a ton of cash,” states Michigan Lottery spokesman Jake Harris. “Maybe people who don’t typically pay attention are now more aware of it,” he adds.

Cooremans says, “With this increased interest, it’s no wonder that more and more people trust online play at theLotter. Up until now, residents of Costa Rica could only dream of playing an American lottery but thanks to our services, it is now possible to play online.”

Here’s how you can play American lotteries online, with official tickets, without leaving the comfort of your home in Costa Rica.

Sign up at theLotter.com. Select Mega Millions, or one of 45 other lotteries available on the site. Fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers or use a computer-generated random selection. Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

Cooremans explains that when you order official American lottery tickets on the site, “theLotter’s local agents in the US will buy them on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee, and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as no commissions are taken from winning tickets.”

According to Mega Millions rules, you do not have to be an American citizen or resident to play American lotteries. By utilizing the online lottery ticket purchasing services of theLotter, you can participate in Mega Millions draws with official tickets without leaving your home in Costa Rica.

Real winners from around the world

More than 6 million lucky players from across the globe have already won over $100 million in prizes by using the ticket-purchasing services of theLotter. The site’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prize.

“If someone from Panama can play American lotteries by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so can someone from Costa Rica,” says Cooremans.

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from the comfort of your home in Costa Rica, please visit thelotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly!

Lotto Direct Limited operates thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. This is for people aged 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. One should play responsibly. For more information, one can visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.