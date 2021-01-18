Someone from Costa Rica could now win $1.58 Billion in American Lottery Jackpots This Week!

Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots near record heights as online lottery play drives up ticket sales

KEY POINTS

The Mega Millions jackpot is exploding! Currently set at $850 million, this is the lottery’s 2nd highest jackpot ever. Draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Powerball’s jackpot has rocketed to $730 million, its 4th biggest ever. Draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

You can play both these lotteries online from Costa Rica, safely and securely. Your chance at winning a lottery fortune is just a few clicks away.

The combined jackpots of the two leading American lotteries are an astonishing $1.58 billion dollars, which incidentally is the same amount as Powerball’s world record jackpot from January 2016. Ticket sales are on the rise not only in the United States, but across the globe thanks to the world’s leading online lottery messenger service, theLotter.com.

“Millions of people all over the world are ordering their tickets with us,” states theLotter’s spokesman Adrian Cooremans. “We are glad to offer our services to residents of Costa Rica as well.”

Both Mega Millions and Powerball could soon award record-breaking jackpots, exactly what lottery players have been hoping for. “Players have been starved for big attractive jackpots throughout the pandemic,” notes Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief.

Cooremans says, “With this increased interest, it’s no wonder that more and more people trust online play at theLotter. Up until now, you probably assumed you could only play Mega Millions and Powerball if you travelled to the United States and purchased lottery tickets in person, but all that has changed.”

Here’s how you can play American lotteries online, with official tickets, without leaving the comfort of your home in Costa Rica.

Sign up at theLotter.com. Select Mega Millions, or Powerball, or one of 45 other lotteries available on the site. Fill out your ticket with your favorite numbers or use a computer-generated random selection. Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

Cooremans explains that when you order official American lottery tickets on the site, “theLotter’s local agents in the US will buy them on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee, and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as no commissions are taken from winning tickets.”

According to Mega Millions and Powerball rules, you do not have to be an American citizen or resident to play American lotteries. By utilizing the online lottery ticket purchasing services of theLotter, you can participate in Mega Millions and Powerball draws with official tickets without leaving your home in Costa Rica.

Real winners from around the world

More than 6 million lucky players from all over the world have already won over $100 million in prizes by using the ticket-purchasing services of theLotter. The site’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prize.

“If someone from Panama can play American lotteries by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so can someone from Costa Rica,” says Cooremans.

For more information how to play Mega Millions and Powerball online from the comfort of your home in Costa Rica, please visit thelotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly!