1 million people visited Costa Rica in 2020
Costa Rica welcomed just over 1 million international arrivals in 2020, according to data shared by the Tourism Board (ICT).
The figure represents nearly a 70% drop compared to 2019 and is the lowest figure in recent history. The ICT shares data for every year since 2005.
The worst month for arrivals was July 2020, when Costa Rica received just 1,022 people. At the time, the country had closed its borders to tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Costa Rica fully reopened its airports to tourists on November 1. Consequently, over the last two months of 2020, the country registered a small rebound in arrivals — 112,500 total people.
“Uncertainty and restrictions related to the pandemic caused world tourism to collapse, and our country received a third of the tourists who normally visit Costa Rica,” said Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura.
Below is a table comparing international arrivals to Costa Rica in 2019 vs. 2020:
|Month
|2019
|2020
|January
|355,321
|358,665
|February
|312,774
|341,008
|March
|335,558
|162,994
|April
|262,016
|8,342
|May
|211,598
|3,803
|June
|248,696
|7,210
|July
|269,376
|1,022
|August
|225,299
|2,357
|September
|160,206
|3,817
|October
|185,599
|10,147
|November
|245,643
|37,573
|December
|326,922
|74,974
|Total
|3,139,008
|1,011,912
During the coronavirus pandemic, tourists must meet Costa Rica’s usual immigration requirements and:
- Complete an epidemiological digital form or “Health Pass.”
- Purchase travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and COVID-19 medical expenses.
