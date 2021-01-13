DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Following U.S. policy announcement, Delta waives fare difference for flight changes

January 13, 2021
Delta airplane at Liberia International Airport

A Delta Boeing 767 at Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. (Via LIR.)

Delta Air Lines is providing additional flexibility to passengers with upcoming international flights.

The Atlanta-based airline is waiving the fare difference for passengers who wish to change their international tickets. The announcement follows the United States’ new travel policy, which will require all incoming passengers to obtain a negative coronavirus test.

“Delta has proactively issued a fare difference waiver for customers rebooking international tickets purchased on or before Jan. 12,” the airline said.

“The fare difference will be waived for customers originally scheduled to travel internationally to the U.S. through Feb. 9, if they choose to rebook their travel to begin on or before Jan. 25.”

Most U.S. airlines, including Delta, have also waived or eliminated change fees for international flights. However, Delta is the first airline with current flights to Costa Rica that won’t charge the difference in fare if passengers rebook to a more expensive flight.

Delta is also the only U.S. airline still blocking all middle seats.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday said that all international airline passengers — including citizens and residents — flying to the United States must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test before boarding their flight. The new policy will take effect starting January 26, 2021.

“When combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, [testing] can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations,” said Robert Redfield, CDC director.

Many private labs and hospitals in Costa Rica offer on-demand PCR coronavirus testing for a fee. These include: Laboratorios Echandi, Hospital La Católica, Hospital Cima, Laboratorios LABIN, Hospital Clínica Bíblica, Laboratorio Páez, Laboratorios San José and Hospital Metropolitano.

The majority of private labs and hospitals can guarantee results within 72 hours.

 

