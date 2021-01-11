Guanacaste airport receives several new flights

Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste just got a lot busier.

Over the weekend, Costa Rica’s second-largest airport welcomed two new routes from the U.S. West Coast. United Airlines inaugurated direct service to LIR from San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX).

The inaugural flight of from Los Angeles arrived on Friday at 3:37 p.m., while the first flight from San Francisco landed at 8:17 p.m. Saturday.

“Starting 2021 with the announcement of two new United flights is a great achievement because it connects us directly with the cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles, considered strategic focuses for attracting tourism,” said César Jaramillo, General Manager of CORIPORT, the airport’s concession company.

In addition to those flights, airlines have recently reactivated several routes to LIR that had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic:

KLM from Amsterdam.

Delta Air Lines from Los Angeles.

WestJet from Calgary, Canada.

United Airlines from Chicago.

“In each of these flights comes hope for Costa Rica, whose economic recovery on the coasts and in rural areas is closely linked to tourism,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister.

Since November 1, tourists from anywhere in the world can visit Costa Rica. The country does not require a negative coronavirus test, but travel medical insurance is necessary. for tourists. Click here to review the entry requirements.