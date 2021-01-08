  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, January 8

January 8, 2021
Photo for illustrative purposes.

Photo for illustrative purposes. (Image by fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay.)

The country registered 1,447 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, January 6; 1,369 on Thursday, January 7; and 1,207 cases on Friday, January 8, reaching a total of 177,614 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The cases correspond to 87,191 women and 90,423 men, of whom 155,025 are Costa Rican and 22,589 are foreigners. By age: 149,936 adults, 13,079 elderly adults, and 14,475 minors. The remaining 124 are under investigation.

There are 136,083 recovered people, of which 66,603 are women and 69,480 are men. By age: 116,180 adults, 8,394 older adults, 11,393 minors and 116 are under investigation.

556 people are hospitalized, 223 of them in intensive care with an age range of zero to 93 years. Costa Rica can allocate up to 359 intensive-care beds for coronavirus patients.

Nineteen deaths were reported during each of the three days included in this update. Costa Rica reaches a total of 2,305 deaths related to Covid-19: 867 women and 1,438 men, with an age range of two to 101 years.

By age, the deaths comprise 722 adults, 1,580 older adults and three minors.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data. Remember, coronavirus updates now happen twice a week, but this graph updates daily:

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts. 

