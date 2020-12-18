Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, December 18

Costa Rica registered 1,167 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 16, 1,125 cases on Thursday, December 17, and 1,084 on Friday, December 18, reaching a total of 157,472 confirmed cases.

The cases comprise 76,905 women and 80,567 men, of which 136,316 are Costa Rican and 21,156 are foreigners.

By age: 133,096 adults, 11,331 older adults and 12,940 minors. 105 are under investigation.

There are 125,488 recovered people, of which 61,199 are women and 64,289 are men. By age: 107,139 adults, 7,634 older adults, 10,617 minors and 98 are under investigation.

625 people are hospitalized, 254 of them in intensive care with an age range of zero to 92 years.

Eleven deaths were reported Wednesday, 13 on Thursday and 16 on Friday. Costa Rica reaches 1,996 deaths related to COVID-19: 754 women and 1,242 men, with an age range of nine to 101 years. By age there are 632 adults, 1,362 older adults and two minors.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data. Remember, coronavirus updates now happen twice a week, but this graph updates daily:

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts.