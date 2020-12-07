  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Citing IMF disagreement, Women’s Minister announces resignation

December 7, 2020
Casa Presidencial of Costa Rica

Casa Presidencial in Zapote. (Photo by MadriCR / Wikimedia Commons.)

Citing disagreements with how the Costa Rican Presidency handled the multi-sectorial dialogue meant to address the country’s economic crisis, Women’s Minister Patricia Mora announced her resignation on Monday.

The executive president of the National Institute for Women (INAMU) expressed her “indignation and concern” about how “matters of national interest” have been addressed over recent days. 

In a Facebook post, Mora said that she had participated in the multi-sectorial economic dialogue because she saw it as a “noble and necessary political exercise.”

But after those meetings ended, President Carlos Alvarado announced in an interview with La Nación that Costa Rica still planned to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — information he had withheld from the dialogue table.

“It turns out that while various sectors were there, delivering the dialogue agreements, we were unaware that Don Carlos Alvarado and his economic team had not only already made the important decision to start negotiations with the IMF, but that it had already been communicated to the director of La Nación,” Mora said.

“I am narrating a concrete act that demonstrates what we have been observing with great concern and that I have denounced in the sessions of the Governing Council on several occasions: the recurrent practice of disregarding the value of democratic representation, of imposing corporate interests in the decisions of State, behind the back of the population, interference that translates into inequality, privileges for some and poverty, violence and exclusion for others.”

President Alvarado said that negotiating a loan from the IMF was necessary if the fiscal adjustments agreed to by the internal dialogue were “not enough.” He promised more details about internal measures and IMF proposals over the coming days.

Mora had been Minister of Women’s Affairs and head of INAMU since 2018. She previously worked for the Ministry of National Planning and Economic Policy (MIDEPLAN) and served as a professor at the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica to take decarbonization steps this week
  2. Costa Rica to become first Central American country in the OECD
  3. Costa Rica asks IMF for assistance due to impacts of pandemic

You may be interested

Maduro strengthens his power in Venezuela after disputed vote
Latin America
675 views
Latin America
675 views

Maduro strengthens his power in Venezuela after disputed vote

Javier TOVAR and Esteban ROJAS / AFP - December 7, 2020

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, regained control of Parliament on Sunday. He declared victory in legislative elections that had…

Reminder: Costa Rica’s entry requirements during the coronavirus pandemic
Costa Rica
2912 views
Costa Rica
2912 views

Reminder: Costa Rica’s entry requirements during the coronavirus pandemic

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 7, 2020

Since November 1, tourists from anywhere in the world can visit Costa Rica. Visitors can arrive to Costa Rica via…

Costa Rica learns FIFA World Cup qualifying schedule
Costa Rica
3448 views
Costa Rica
3448 views

Costa Rica learns FIFA World Cup qualifying schedule

The Tico Times - December 7, 2020

Costa Rica on Friday learned the path it must take in regional qualifying in order to qualify for the 2022…

LATEST NEWS

Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.
Latin America

Maduro strengthens his power in Venezuela after disputed vote

 - Dec 07, 2020
Approach into San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Reminder: Costa Rica’s entry requirements during the coronavirus pandemic

 - Dec 07, 2020
Costa Rica's National Stadium.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica learns FIFA World Cup qualifying schedule

 - Dec 07, 2020
cocaine seizure Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica seizes 2.5 tons of cocaine from boat in Caribbean

 - Dec 07, 2020
Lottery tickets from "El Gordo Navideño."
Costa Rica

Costa Rica news highlights to start your week

 - Dec 07, 2020
For big wildlife fans, sloth fans, and altogether environment fans, symbolically adopting a wild animal from the Toucan Rescue Ranch can be the perfect gift.
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: The best present we can give this year? Being part of something bigger

 - Dec 06, 2020