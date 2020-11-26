  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica offering all-expenses-paid vacations: How to enter

November 26, 2020
A tourist enjoys Lake Arenal in the shadows of the volcano by the same name.

A tourist enjoys Lake Arenal in the shadows of the volcano by the same name. (Via ICT.)

Costa Rica is offering all-expenses-paid vacations for U.S. and Canadian residents who have found life’s essentials during what has been a difficult 2020.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) on Thursday announced the “Who is essential to you?” campaign. The promotion will award the 15 “most inspiring stories” with a weeklong trip to Costa Rica for their authors and a loved one.

People interested in submitting their stories can do so at this link. Entries are valid until January 31, 2021, and the winners can travel between February 2021 and February 2022.

“Since March, we have heard a lot about essential jobs: who is essential and what is essential,” said Carolina Trejos, marketing director for ICT.

”Costa Rica, known for its Pura Vida, values ​​the family and the community and that is why our desire during these challenging times is to keep in mind that we are all essential to someone.”

The promotion coincides with the beginning of Costa Rica’s tourism high season, which could represent an important stimulant for the country’s struggling economy.

The Tourism Board says 20 airlines have resumed flights to Costa Rica since the country reopened its air borders in context of the pandemic.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica will announce airport reopening details this week
  2. American Airlines offering pre-flight coronavirus testing for Costa Rica travelers
  3. Costa Rica to welcome tourists from anywhere in the world starting November 1

You may be interested

Thanksgiving in Costa Rica was a long time coming
Archive
14083 views
Archive
14083 views

Thanksgiving in Costa Rica was a long time coming

Rebecca Kimitch - November 26, 2020

For Thanksgiving 2020 we're looking back on a 2005 piece that, in turn, looked back on Thanksgivings past in Costa…

The race to obtain coronavirus vaccines in Latin America
Latin America
21503 views
Latin America
21503 views

The race to obtain coronavirus vaccines in Latin America

AFP Bureaus - November 26, 2020

While the world waits for vaccine candidates to complete trials and pass safety tests, Latin American countries are accelerating negotiations…

Where to eat an authentic Thanksgiving meal in Costa Rica
Holidays
1561 views
Holidays
1561 views

Where to eat an authentic Thanksgiving meal in Costa Rica

The Tico Times - November 26, 2020

While Costa Rica doesn’t officially recognize the Thanksgiving holiday, thousands of Ticos every year still partake in the U.S. tradition…

LATEST NEWS

Turkeys aren’t cheap in Costa Rica, but they’re plentiful in area supermarkets
Archive

Thanksgiving in Costa Rica was a long time coming

 - Nov 26, 2020
A child receives an injection. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Latin America

The race to obtain coronavirus vaccines in Latin America

 - Nov 26, 2020
Thanksgiving in Costa Rica
Holidays

Where to eat an authentic Thanksgiving meal in Costa Rica

 - Nov 26, 2020
Turkeys aren’t cheap in Costa Rica, but they’re plentiful in area supermarkets
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

 - Nov 26, 2020
Bags with equine plasma before a purification process. The plasma will be tested in coronavirus patients.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s equine plasma coronavirus treatment not as effective as initially hoped

 - Nov 25, 2020
Protesters participate in the "March of Mocking" against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo,
Costa Rica

Costa Rica will offer ‘safe entry’ to Nicaraguans seeking asylum

 - Nov 25, 2020