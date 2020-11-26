Costa Rica offering all-expenses-paid vacations: How to enter

Costa Rica is offering all-expenses-paid vacations for U.S. and Canadian residents who have found life’s essentials during what has been a difficult 2020.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) on Thursday announced the “Who is essential to you?” campaign. The promotion will award the 15 “most inspiring stories” with a weeklong trip to Costa Rica for their authors and a loved one.

People interested in submitting their stories can do so at this link. Entries are valid until January 31, 2021, and the winners can travel between February 2021 and February 2022.

“Since March, we have heard a lot about essential jobs: who is essential and what is essential,” said Carolina Trejos, marketing director for ICT.

”Costa Rica, known for its Pura Vida, values ​​the family and the community and that is why our desire during these challenging times is to keep in mind that we are all essential to someone.”

The promotion coincides with the beginning of Costa Rica’s tourism high season, which could represent an important stimulant for the country’s struggling economy.

The Tourism Board says 20 airlines have resumed flights to Costa Rica since the country reopened its air borders in context of the pandemic.