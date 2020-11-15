Slothy Sunday: Because sometimes we just want to look at cute animals
Preparing for Hurricane Iota has occupied most of our time this weekend, but fear not: Slothy Sunday continues.
Please enjoy this cute sloth picture and enjoy the rest of your weekend!
To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.
The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.
You may be interested
Hurricane Iota expected to reach Category 4; authorities warn ‘last day’ to prepareAlejandro Zúñiga - November 15, 2020
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned Sunday is the "last guaranteed day" to prepare for Hurricane Iota, which is expected…
Hurricane Iota bears down on storm-battered Central AmericaAFP - November 15, 2020
Less than two weeks after powerful storm Eta killed more than 200 people across Central America, authorities warned that Hurricane…
Costa Rica issues weather alerts as Iota approaches Central AmericaAlejandro Zúñiga - November 14, 2020
Costa Rica's National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Saturday afternoon placed the entire national territory under weather alerts as it forecast…