Slothy Sunday: Because sometimes we just want to look at cute animals

Preparing for Hurricane Iota has occupied most of our time this weekend, but fear not: Slothy Sunday continues.

Please enjoy this cute sloth picture and enjoy the rest of your weekend!

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.

The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.