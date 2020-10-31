The high stakes of digital slots: How casinos beat the competition for Costa Rican players

It is difficult – if not impossible – to imagine an industry better equipped to keep pace with its own market than that of the online casino. What first appeared on our (somewhat primitive) screens back in the mid-nineties has unfailingly persevered over the course the past twenty-five years, and managed to consistently find itself at the head of the gaming industry as a whole.

Within the wider scope of the online casino, digital slots now, in many ways, represent an industry in their own right. With innumerable fans in Costa Rica alone, you would be hard pressed to identify any genre that maintains a more ubiquitous hold on its own market – a market that is, inarguably, growing rapidly, as the country saw an increase in internet users of more than 145,000 between 2019 and 2020 alone.

Of course, the result is a highly competitive environment for developers. Much like in the mobile gaming market – another area thriving in Costa Rica – digital libraries are bursting with titles that seek to appeal to fans’ diverse and varied interests. Their creators are eager to cut above the noise of other online casinos, and to draw in new and experienced players before their attention is diverted by a competitor. The gaming industry as-a-whole is renowned for competition between developers, but no area stands as stronger proof than that of the online casino.

So, in an industry driven forward by the sheer scope of games on offer, how is it that online casinos are able to stand out from the rest, and solidify their position at the front of the pack in Costa Rica’s booming market? Read more below.

Attract the Professionals

Within every niche and genre of the gaming industry, there are those whose passion for the game elevates them to professional status, and the world of video slots is no different. The web is bursting with titles, and each year countless new games make their way onto the scene in an attempt to capture the excitement of the players.

To sort through the noise, players turn to professionally-curated sites which rank the very best the industry has to offer – similar to online portals with slots, these sites offer what is, effectively, a ‘map of the stars’ to the digital casino, enabling Costa Rican players to cut to the chase, and identify those sites that offer the best gaming experience out there.

For the developers, finding their way onto these sites is vital – it ensures that visibility and acclaim necessary to standing out from the rest, and finding those valuable players.

Variety

Whether in the real life casinos or the vast digital libraries of the online casinos, slots have long been characterised by the sheer versatility and multiplicity of titles and gameplay styles available to players. With the internet fast approaching four million users in Costa Rica, no developer will ever be able to keep up without investing plenty of creativity into appealing to a diverse userbase.

The most successful casinos are those who are able to cater to this crowd by releasing new and enticing titles featuring a wide array of themes, stakes, and styles. In this sense, the industry is largely shaped by its players. A casino cannot hope to retain its position without understanding its members, and what drives them to log in for another round.

Welcome Offers and Bonuses

From Amazon Prime Day to Black Friday, Costa Rican internet users are growing ever more savvy when it comes to identifying – and holding out for – the best deals. And, with so many casinos vying for their attention, the player is in an enviable position wherein those who are able to offer the most attractive reward for their business will, undoubtedly, stand out from the rest. By offering no deposit bonuses and games available in demo-mode, casinos can provide the player with the very best experience without requiring a large, initial investment on their part.

As a result, the only real competition is the one that goes on between online casinos who place a considerable emphasis on the rewards they can offer to their players. While others will continue to vie for attention, it is only by catering to players, and offering them the best experience around, that these sites can truly match themselves against others.

This article is an advertorial. Its content was not produced by The Tico Times.