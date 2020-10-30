Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Friday

October 29, 2020
The Buenaventura Corrales Elementary School

The Buenaventura Corrales Elementary School, also known as the "Metallic Building," in San José. ((Nate Doughty / The Tico Times))

We hope you’re reading this Costa Rica news while drinking a delicious  coffee and eating a traditional  gallo pinto. Here’s the local news you should know today.

Happy Friday from The Tico Times!

****

Nine deputies on the Legislative Commission for Tax Matters ruled to eliminate more than 2,000 vacant government positions, which will reduce Costa Rica’s 2021 budget by $8.2 million, according to La Nación. Most positions correspond to the Education (MEP) and Public Works and Transport Ministries (MOPT); those that have been unfilled over at least six months will be eliminated.

In December, airlines will offer 291,000 seats on flights to Costa Rica, according to the Tourism Board. That’s up from an estimated 10,000 seats in October, which itself represented an increase over April-July 2020.

As of November 1, Costa Rica will eliminate the negative coronavirus test requirement for citizens and tourists arriving on yachts or sailboats across the maritime borders. Neither will receive isolation orders, in parallel with the relaxed measures for air arrivals. See all entry requirements via the Tourism Board.

CSS Corp, a U.S.-based IT company, is hiring 100 new workers over the next three months. The tech company currently employs about 750 people at its Heredia, Costa Rica office, which it opened in 2013. Click here to apply.

With the aim of reactivating employment, as of November 1, meeting centers and event halls — including hotels — can host business and academic activities for a maximum of 150 people, double the previously authorized capacity. More at Casa Presidencial.

Expect clouds today. Per the National Meteorological Institute: “Typical conditions of the rainy season are expected. The morning will have partial to total cloudiness, with scattered rains on the Pacific coast and North Caribbean. For the afternoon and early evening, there will be an increase in rains compared to the previous days; thunderstorms are projected on the Pacific slope, Central Valley and in the Caribbean mountains.

****

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.

 

No related posts.

You may be interested

We asked the Costa Rican Tourism Minister your most pressing questions
Costa Rica
895 views
Costa Rica
895 views

We asked the Costa Rican Tourism Minister your most pressing questions

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 29, 2020

Starting November 1, Costa Rica will welcome tourists from anywhere in the world. Visitors have to obtain travel medical insurance,…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, October 29
Costa Rica
5965 views
Costa Rica
5965 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, October 29

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 29, 2020

Costa Rica announced 17 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,357, according to official data…

‘Moderate to strong’ La Niña this year, UN says
Climate Change
3043 views
Climate Change
3043 views

‘Moderate to strong’ La Niña this year, UN says

Nina LARSON / AFP and The Tico Times - October 29, 2020

Global temperatures boosted by climate change will still be higher than usual despite the cooling effect of a "moderate to…

LATEST NEWS

Tourists received welcome gifts after disembarking the flight from Spain.
Costa Rica

We asked the Costa Rican Tourism Minister your most pressing questions

 - Oct 29, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 29, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, October 29

 - Oct 29, 2020
Rainy season in Costa Rica
Climate Change

‘Moderate to strong’ La Niña this year, UN says

 - Oct 29, 2020
El Roble de Sarapiquí, Heredia, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica bets on carbon offsets to conserve environment, support eco-tourism

 - Oct 29, 2020
Carlos Muñoz won the Essential Costa Rica Surf Pro 2018
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

 - Oct 29, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths October 28 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, October 28

 - Oct 28, 2020