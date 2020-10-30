News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Friday

We hope you’re reading this Costa Rica news while drinking a delicious coffee and eating a traditional gallo pinto. Here’s the local news you should know today.

Happy Friday from The Tico Times!

****

Nine deputies on the Legislative Commission for Tax Matters ruled to eliminate more than 2,000 vacant government positions, which will reduce Costa Rica’s 2021 budget by $8.2 million, according to La Nación. Most positions correspond to the Education (MEP) and Public Works and Transport Ministries (MOPT); those that have been unfilled over at least six months will be eliminated.

In December, airlines will offer 291,000 seats on flights to Costa Rica, according to the Tourism Board. That’s up from an estimated 10,000 seats in October, which itself represented an increase over April-July 2020.

As of November 1, Costa Rica will eliminate the negative coronavirus test requirement for citizens and tourists arriving on yachts or sailboats across the maritime borders. Neither will receive isolation orders, in parallel with the relaxed measures for air arrivals. See all entry requirements via the Tourism Board.

CSS Corp, a U.S.-based IT company, is hiring 100 new workers over the next three months. The tech company currently employs about 750 people at its Heredia, Costa Rica office, which it opened in 2013. Click here to apply.

With the aim of reactivating employment, as of November 1, meeting centers and event halls — including hotels — can host business and academic activities for a maximum of 150 people, double the previously authorized capacity. More at Casa Presidencial.

Expect clouds today. Per the National Meteorological Institute: “Typical conditions of the rainy season are expected. The morning will have partial to total cloudiness, with scattered rains on the Pacific coast and North Caribbean. For the afternoon and early evening, there will be an increase in rains compared to the previous days; thunderstorms are projected on the Pacific slope, Central Valley and in the Caribbean mountains.

****

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.