News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

We hope you’re reading this Costa Rica news while drinking a delicious coffee and eating a traditional gallo pinto. Here’s the local news you should know today.

Happy Thursday from The Tico Times!

****

The Legislative Assembly approved a discount on the 2021 marchamo, the mandatory vehicle circulation permit. For private vehicles with a fiscal value of up to 7 million colones (about $11,500), the cost will be cut by 50%. Private vehicles of higher value will see their marchamo dropped by smaller percentage amounts. Read more at Outlier Legal.

The Costa Rican Presidency continues its dialogue with various sectors to help define its economic future. “Costa Rica is in dialogue and coming to agreements,” President Carlos Alvarado tweeted Wednesday evening. “This is not a simple or easy process.” The Presidency says agreements reached in these discussions will shape economic policy.

The Costa Rican Surf Federation called Costa Rica’s November 1 air border reopening a “great relief” for the 400 surf schools and independent instructors across the country. The Tourism Board (ICT) estimates one in four visitors to Costa Rica surfs.

COVID-19 has impacted all but three of Costa Rica’s top-division men’s soccer clubs, per Teletica. Elsewhere in soccer news, Keylor Navas had a solid performance as PSG beat Istanbul Basaksehir in Champions League group play.

Expect rain today. Per the National Meteorological Institute: Tropical wave 49 is expected to reinforce rains, especially in the evening period in the Central Valley, the Pacific slope and the mountainous regions of the country. During the morning, partially cloudy skies will predominate over Costa Rica.

****

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.