Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

October 27, 2020
Dollar exchange rate in Costa Rica

U.S. dollars. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times)

Happy Wednesday from The Tico Times!

We hope you’re reading this while drinking a delicious Costa Rican coffee and eating a traditional gallo pinto. Here’s the Costa Rica (and regional) news you should know as a new week begins.

****

The Central Bank on Tuesday sold nearly $42 million to the MONEX international market in order to stabilize the exchange rate, according to La Nación. It represents the highest daily figure so far this year. Over the last six months, the price of the dollar has increased by nearly 40 colones.

During a presentation before the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, President Carlos Alvarado said the region “cannot tolerate another lost decade.” In order to confront inequality and the economic crisis, Alvarado highlighted Costa Rica’s efforts in renewable energy, healthcare and tourism, among others. Read more via the Costa Rican Presidency.

The Health Ministry now attributes 30 deaths to methanol-tainted liquor. Authorities have inspected at least 300 establishments and seized more than 16,000 products as part of their investigation. Dial 9-1-1 if you suspect an establishment of selling counterfeit or adulterated alcohol. Read more via the Health Ministry.

Five new cantons are under an Orange Alert due to the coronavirus: Goicoechea, Naranjo, Flores, Liberia and Santa Cruz. This does not impact beach, business or driving rules. However, those cantons must create a “Cantonal Prevention Plan for COVID-19” to help reduce the risk of contagion. Click here for the official site of coronavirus alerts and rules.

Highlights from The Tico Times: Read our clarification on isolation requirements for citizens, and the latest on municipal parks reopening.

Expect rain today. Per the National Meteorological Institute: Costa Rica will continue experiencing the effects the Intertropical Convergence Zone. In the morning, it will be partly cloudy with very little rain. By the afternoon, there will be rainy conditions in the Pacific, Central Valley and Northern Zone, extending until the early hours of the night.

****

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.

 

No related posts.

You may be interested

Costa Rica allows reopening process for public parks and recreational facilities
Costa Rica
13 views
Costa Rica
13 views

Costa Rica allows reopening process for public parks and recreational facilities

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 27, 2020

Costa Rica will allow for the gradual reopening of public parks and certain recreational facilities, the Health Ministry and National…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, October 27
Costa Rica
5936 views
Costa Rica
5936 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, October 27

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 27, 2020

Costa Rica announced 17 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,329, according to official data…

Clarifying the isolation requirement for Costa Rican citizens
Costa Rica
8 views
Costa Rica
8 views

Clarifying the isolation requirement for Costa Rican citizens

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 27, 2020

Last week, the Costa Rica Tourism Board announced that, as of October 26, citizens would no longer need to quarantine…

LATEST NEWS

La Sabana Metropolitan Park
Costa Rica

Costa Rica allows reopening process for public parks and recreational facilities

 - Oct 27, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 27, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, October 27

 - Oct 27, 2020
Costa Rican passport
Costa Rica

Clarifying the isolation requirement for Costa Rican citizens

 - Oct 27, 2020
La Sele

Costa Rica to face Qatar in November soccer friendly

 - Oct 27, 2020
Aerial view showing demonstrators supporting the reform of the Chilean constitution waiting for the referendum official results at Plaza Italia square in Santiago on October 25, 2020.
Chile

Chileans look to future after referendum to replace constitution

 - Oct 27, 2020
Phone scams
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday

 - Oct 27, 2020