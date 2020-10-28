News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

Happy Wednesday from The Tico Times!

Here's the Costa Rica (and regional) news you should know as a new week begins.

****

The Central Bank on Tuesday sold nearly $42 million to the MONEX international market in order to stabilize the exchange rate, according to La Nación. It represents the highest daily figure so far this year. Over the last six months, the price of the dollar has increased by nearly 40 colones.

During a presentation before the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, President Carlos Alvarado said the region “cannot tolerate another lost decade.” In order to confront inequality and the economic crisis, Alvarado highlighted Costa Rica’s efforts in renewable energy, healthcare and tourism, among others. Read more via the Costa Rican Presidency.

The Health Ministry now attributes 30 deaths to methanol-tainted liquor. Authorities have inspected at least 300 establishments and seized more than 16,000 products as part of their investigation. Dial 9-1-1 if you suspect an establishment of selling counterfeit or adulterated alcohol. Read more via the Health Ministry.

Five new cantons are under an Orange Alert due to the coronavirus: Goicoechea, Naranjo, Flores, Liberia and Santa Cruz. This does not impact beach, business or driving rules. However, those cantons must create a “Cantonal Prevention Plan for COVID-19” to help reduce the risk of contagion. Click here for the official site of coronavirus alerts and rules.

Expect rain today. Per the National Meteorological Institute: Costa Rica will continue experiencing the effects the Intertropical Convergence Zone. In the morning, it will be partly cloudy with very little rain. By the afternoon, there will be rainy conditions in the Pacific, Central Valley and Northern Zone, extending until the early hours of the night.

