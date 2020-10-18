Sloth Sunday: Helping sloths in need with your support

International Sloth Day is upon us, and with it comes the biggest sporting event of 2020: The Sloth Ironman Games!

By now you’ve probably heard of the Games. They’re a super fun, four-event competition that the amazing rescued young sloths from the Toucan Rescue Ranch partake in, all of which are part of their enrichment and training so they can be eventually rewilded.

These games are a great way to celebrate sloths and be amazed by their fun personalities and quirky natural instincts, but why do we have these Games to begin with?

The Sloth Ironman Games are one of the biggest fundraisers for the Toucan Rescue Ranch, and all the money donated goes straight back to each sloth’s care. Today, we want to highlight the importance of this care from the center’s Medical Program.

Our devoted animal care and veterinarian staff are behind every single success story. All these animals you’ve grown to adore have gotten a second chance at life thanks to their amazing work. Most of the time, the cases we see turn into miracles. Sloths come through our doors with the saddest stories, the hardest conditions, and the worst prognosis. Still, our team does not give up on them, and in return, the animals do not give up on us!

Working in wildlife conservation is not easy, and we are constantly reminded of all the problems the wild world faces — habitat loss, human encroachment, illegal pet trade, animal abuse… The list is exhausting and, frankly, depressing. But seeing animals thrive — animals that would otherwise be left for dead — and be given the opportunity to return to the life they deserve makes it all worth it.

This is what the Games do. They give wild animals a chance, and when you donate, you’re giving them a hand to get back up. So join us on October 20 for the Sloth Athlete Reveal in celebration of International Sloth Day! Tune in to our Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram at 1:00 pm (Costa Rica time)!

If you want to donate to the Toucan Rescue Ranch and the Sloth Ironman Games fundraiser click here. To purchase a Sloth Ironman Games shirt click here.

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.