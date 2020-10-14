Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Watch: All the goals Costa Rica has scored this year

October 14, 2020

(Teletica screenshot.)

Here are all the goals the Costa Rica men’s national soccer team has scored this year:

La Sele has played in three matches this year:

  • In February, they lost to the United States, 1-0.
  • On Saturday, they lost to Panama, 1-0.
  • On Tuesday, they lost to Panama, 1-0.

 

