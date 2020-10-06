The latest Costa Rica flight information and airlines resuming operations (October 6)

Costa Rica’s air borders are reopening to an ever-growing number of countries, and the number of available flights is slowly increasing.

Here’s the latest information for airlines and flights to/from Juan Santamaría International Airport as provided by Aeris, which manages Costa Rica’s busiest airport:

AEROMEXICO: Resumes flights on October 18 to/from Mexico.

AIR CANADA: Resumes flights on November 3 to/from Toronto.

AIR FRANCE: Resumes flights on October 31 to/from Paris.

AIR PANAMA: Suspended operations until further notice.

AIR TRANSAT: Suspended operations until further notice.

ALASKA: Resumes flights on November 19 to/from Los Angeles.

ALBATROS: Suspended operations until further notice.

AMERICAN AIRLINES: Resumed operations on September 9 to/from Miami and Dallas.

AVIANCA: Awaiting information from the airline.

BRITISH AIRWAYS: Resumes flights on November 1 to/from London.

CONDOR: Awaiting information from the airline.

COSTA RICA GREEN AIRWAYS: Available for domestic charter flights.

COPA AIRLINES: Resumed operations on September 10 to/from Panama. Awaiting information from the airline regarding other routes.

DELTA: Awaiting information from the airline.



EDELWEISS: Resumes flights on October 30 to/from Zurich.

IBERIA: Resumed operations on August 3 to/from Madrid.

INTERJET: Awaiting information from the airline.

JETBLUE: Resumes flights on October 25 to/from New York; November 1 to/from Fort Lauderdale; November 4 to/from Orlando.

KLM: Awaiting information from the airline.

LATAM: Awaiting information from the airline.

LUFTHANSA: Resumed operations on August 5 to/from Frankfurt.

SKYWAY: Awaiting information from the airline.

SANSA: Available for domestic charter flights.

SOUTHWEST: Suspended operations until 2021.

SPIRIT AIRLINES: Resumed operations to Fort Lauderdale; resuming flights to Orlando on November 1.

UNITED AIRLINES: Resumed operations in September to/from New York and Houston.

VOLARIS: Awaiting information from the airline.

WESTJET: Awaiting information from the airline.

WINGO: Awaiting information from the airline.

Passengers should contact their airline for the most up-to-date information, as flights and routes are subject to change. Many airlines have sold tickets for flights they’ve later canceled.

American Airlines, Copa Airlines, Iberia, Lufthansa, Spirit and United are actively flying to/from Costa Rica as of October 6.

Liberia International Airport in Guanacaste does not provide a detailed route schedule. However, United Airlines resumed service to LIR in September, and American Airlines has announced its return on Wednesday, October 7.

JetBlue is planning flight to LIR later in October. The Tourism Board says Delta will also resume operations soon, but it did not provide a date.

Costa Rica currently welcomes tourists from select countries and U.S. states. As of November 1, all U.S. citizens and residents can visit Costa Rica.

Tourists must meet a series of entry requirements, as detailed here.