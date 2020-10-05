Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Road blockades continue Monday despite message from Alvarado

October 5, 2020
Police investigate a roadblock in Caldera, Puntarenas on October 3, 2020.

Police investigate a roadblock in Caldera, Puntarenas on October 3, 2020. (Via MSP.)

The Movimiento Rescate Nacional says road blockades will continue throughout Costa Rica on Monday following what they called an “ambiguous message” from the Presidency.

Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado on Sunday night said the government would not proceed with a series of proposed economic measures meant to help the country secure a $1.75 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The new taxes and willingness to negotiate with the IMF were among the reasons for the protests.

While Alvarado’s national address promised dialogue with various sectors to create a more balanced economic strategy, the Movimiento Rescate Nacional says “the fight continues” until the President signs a document meeting certain conditions.

“The President really didn’t say anything,” said Celimo Guido, one of the movement’s leaders. “We will not abandon, in any moment, the fight in the streets. In fact, we will strengthen it. Let’s not believe false offers.”

Drivers should exercise caution as protests may inhibit transit through a number of roads and highways across Costa Rica on Monday.

Road conditions may change throughout the day; we recommend checking Waze if you’re planning a drive.

While protests typically remain peaceful, clashes with police sometimes turn violent. The Public Security Ministry (MSP) reported that 15 officers suffered injuries Saturday night; in another instance, a police vehicle was set on fire.

President Alvarado denounced “violence and vandalism,” and police periodically clear blockades.

