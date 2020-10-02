Costa Rica authorizes tourism from the entire United States

Costa Rican authorities on Friday announced that all residents of the United States, regardless of their state of residence, will be allowed to visit the country starting November 1.

In addition, as of October 15, Florida, Georgia and Texas will also be added to the list of authorized states for U.S. tourism.

According to Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura, the move will allow Costa Rica to continue a much-needed economic recovery without taking an unnecessary risk. Since Costa Rica reopened its airports in August, no coronavirus cases have been associated with foreign tourists.

Requirements for tourists entering Costa Rica

Tourists wishing to enter Costa Rica via a flight must comply with these requirements:

Complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form: https://salud.go.cr.

Show proof of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus. The sample for the test must have been taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Obtain travel insurance. This can be either a pre-approved Costa Rican policy from INS or Sagicor, or an international policy that covers COVID-19 medical expenses of at least $50,000 and $2,000 for lodging.

Tourists must have remained in an authorized country for at least 14 days before travel.

Until November 1, U.S. residents must show a driver’s license or State ID indicating they live in an authorized state. As of November 1, this will no longer be necessary, as all U.S. states will be authorized.

Requirements for citizens and residents

Citizens and residents can legally return to Costa Rica via a flight from anywhere.

Here are the entry requirements for citizens:

Complete the Health Pass.

Here are the entry requirements for residents (permanent, temporary, special categories or estancias):

Complete the Health Pass.

Present a valid DIMEX card.

Have proof of current payment into the Caja OR have travel insurance that covers COVID-19 with a minimum coverage of 22 days.

Citizens and residents are issued a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Costa Rica. However, they are exempted from the isolation order if they come from an approved country/U.S. state and obtained a negative PCR coronavirus test prior to travel.