U.S. President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and First Lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” Trump tweeted.

President Trump is “well” and will continue to perform his duties “without disruption” while quarantining along with the first lady, the president’s physician said. Both were tested after senior aide Hope Hicks tested positive.

They “are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence,” doctor Sean Conley said of the Trumps in a statement.

“I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

US stock futures tumbled Friday after the announcement. The Dow slumped 1.7 percent and the broader S&P 500 shed 1.6 percent, while the safe haven yen rose against the dollar.

Trump joins several other world leaders who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, had COVID-19 in June and July; he has since recovered. In March, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefly hospitalized in intensive care with the disease.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 34 million people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The United States has confirmed nearly 7.3 million cases, more than any other individual country.