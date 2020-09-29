Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

False information punishable by years in prison under proposed Nicaraguan law

September 29, 2020
A vendor selling newspapers holds an edition of "La Prensa"

A vendor selling newspapers holds an edition of "La Prensa" (R) which on January 18, 2019 published its cover in blank in protest against the refusal by the General Directorate of Customs (DGA) to hand over paper and ink imported by the Editorial La Prensa group, in Managua. (Inti Ocon / AFP)

Deputies from Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s party on Monday proposed a law that would make spreading fake news on social media punishable by up to four years in prison, government sources said.

The draft bill would allow sentences of two to four years for “the publication or dissemination of false (or) distorted information, likely to spread anxiety, anguish or fear,” according to the text published on the National Assembly website.

Under the proposed law, people convicted of fraud or cyber espionage, identity theft or use of the internet to corrupt minors or for child pornography will be punished with two to 10 years in prison.

The law also covers access to personal data and using social networks to threaten or intimidate people because of their ethnic, cultural or religious background.

The bill was presented to the National Assembly, where Ortega’s supporters hold the majority, a week after another controversial law was proposed.

The previous bill would require any person who receives funding from abroad to register with the Ministry of the Interior as a “foreign agent.” They would then be subject to close monitoring and restrictions on their civic and political rights.

The bill, which would apply to NGOs and foreign correspondents among others, has caused an international outcry, as well as among Nicaraguan press circles and the opposition.

Rights groups have accused Ortega of running a repressive dictatorship whose crackdown on protests in 2018 left more than 300 people dead. He has also repeatedly played down the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Nicaragua.

Ortega has implemented no restrictions and claims the country has been successful in its response.

Official figures of the caseload and death toll in Nicaragua are far lower than estimates from international NGOs.

Related posts:

  1. Journalist critical of Daniel Ortega returns to Nicaragua after exile in Costa Rica
  2. NGOs and others denounce repressive wave against Ortega adversaries in Nicaragua
  3. UN calls on Nicaragua to end repression after church siege draws international attention

You may be interested

Protests to block Costa Rica roads, cause other disruptions Wednesday
Costa Rica
21693 views
Costa Rica
21693 views

Protests to block Costa Rica roads, cause other disruptions Wednesday

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 29, 2020

Planned demonstrations throughout the country could block Costa Rican highways and cause other disruptions Wednesday. The "Movimiento Rescate Nacional" will…

Costa Rica learns opponents for upcoming Gold Cup
Costa Rica
4090 views
Costa Rica
4090 views

Costa Rica learns opponents for upcoming Gold Cup

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 29, 2020

CONCACAF on Monday announced the groups for the 2021 Gold Cup, the men's international soccer tournament for North America, Central…

Chirripó National Park to reopen October 30
Costa Rica
1708 views
Costa Rica
1708 views

Chirripó National Park to reopen October 30

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 28, 2020

Chirripó National Park will reopen for tourists on October 30, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) announced Monday. Visitors…

LATEST NEWS

Route 32 to Limón
Costa Rica

Protests to block Costa Rica roads, cause other disruptions Wednesday

 - Sep 29, 2020
2021 Gold Cup groups
Costa Rica

Costa Rica learns opponents for upcoming Gold Cup

 - Sep 29, 2020
Costa Rica

Chirripó National Park to reopen October 30

 - Sep 28, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 28, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, September 28

 - Sep 28, 2020
Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

SJO airport improvements delayed, report says

 - Sep 28, 2020
The Tico Times

Remembering Dery Dyer, former editor and publisher of The Tico Times

 - Sep 28, 2020