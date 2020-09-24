Costa Rica expands list of authorized states, countries for tourists

Costa Rica has expanded the list of countries and U.S. states from which it will welcome tourists in October, Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura announced Thursday.

As of October 1, Costa Rica will add Ohio to its list of authorized states. The Buckeye State joins the following approved U.S. states:

Currently authorized: Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Virginia (and Washington, D.C.), Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington and Wyoming.

In addition, Costa Rica added two more countries to its authorized list for October: Mexico and Jamaica. They join more than 40 nations, including Canada and those in the EU, whose residents are allowed to visit Costa Rica. (Click here for the full list.)

Mexico is the country from which the third-most tourists visit Costa Rica. According to Tourism Board (ICT) data, 97,000 Mexicans visited the country in 2019, trailing only the United States and Canada.

Segura said that while welcoming tourists is a “controlled risk,” to date, no visitors have tested positive for the coronavirus while in Costa Rica.

“The gradual mechanism that we have followed allows us to put our protocols to the test,” Segura said.

Requirements for tourists to enter Costa Rica

All people entering Costa Rica must complete the digital epidemiological form. This is known as the “Health Pass” or “Pase de Salud.” Click here for a link to the form. Tourists must obtain a negative PCR coronavirus test. The sample for this test must have been taken at most 72 hours before the flight to Costa Rica. Tourists must purchase travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID-19. This policy can be international or purchased from Costa Rican insurers. Tourists from the United States must demonstrate, via their driver’s license or State ID, that they live in one of the authorized states.

Visitors can fly to Costa Rica with a layover in a non-authorized state or country, as long as the layover is shorter than 18 hours and the passengers don’t leave the airport.